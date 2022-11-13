Icelandic Studio Arctic Theory Announced New MMO On The Way

Icelandic game studio Arctic Theory revealed this past week they're working on a brand new experimental MMO coming in 2023. The company revealed that they had already successfully raised more than $2m in funding from its initial seed round in early 2022 to develop the game, which is currently going by the codename Annex. Founded by members who previously worked for Electronic Arts and CCP games, they are working on the game while also chatting with prospective publishing partners for PC and console. You can read more about it below from the announcement this week as they are aiming to release it next year.

"Codenamed Annex, the game takes place in a persistent, single-shared world where nature has taken over the remnants of a long-vanished civilization. By searching for resources, building infrastructure and solving logistical challenges, players will alter the landscape of Annex, creating everything from lone outposts, trade networks and humble settlements to large-scale, democratically run cities of industry. Expected to enter early access in late 2023, Arctic Theory will allow players to help shape the development process of the game from the very beginning as the team builds out the fundamentals and complex systems of Annex, testing features and engaging in feedback with those who will make up its growing population of explorers."

"Players will collaborate with one another to explore and harness the vast landscape and its resources," explains Creative Director Gísli Konráðsson. "They'll have to learn to create the tools required to harvest these resources and solve the logistics of transporting and utilizing them. Ultimately, every player contributes to a common goal. Whether a lone prospector in the wilderness or a team working to build a factory in a new settlement, the whole of the player base is working together to make their mark in this incredible world. We're beyond excited to bring this step in the evolution of the MMO to gamers who love the genre as much as we do. It will be a wholly unique playing experience."