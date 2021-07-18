Majin Vegeta Features In Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. Now, the latest Secret Rare reveal included Majin Buu. Cross Spirits has now been shown to also focus on this intense final saga of Dragon Ball Z, with new cards revealed featuring Babidi, Buu, and Majin Vegeta.

Majin Vegeta has been shown a lot of love, appearing prominently in the World Martial Arts Tournament Themed Booster set as well as on the artwork for Draft Box 03. To me, though, one can never have enough of this Vegeta. The amount of pathos and tragedy in this arc makes this peak Dragon Ball for me, so I hope we'll see more of Majin Vegeta here. Mostly, the cards seem to focus on Buu himself.

We'll show off more Buu artwork from Cross Spirits in upcoming updates, as there are quite a few cards featuring Z's final Big Bad in his many forms. So far, with previous sections of the set leaning heavily on Tapion and Super 17, I'm happy to get some standard, canon Dragon Ball Z action in this set. Of these three cards, my initial thoughts are:

That Buu is going to look so sick as a parallel foil. The energy ball will glow beautifully.

The Diabolical Blow card perfectly captures the intensity of the Majin Vegeta vs. Goku battle. It was one of the most intense bits of hand-to-hand combat in the franchise, and this image of Vegeta punching Goku into the rock distills it into a raw and powerful image.