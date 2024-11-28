Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bacord Games, Maki: Paw Of Fury

Maki: Paw Of Fury Arrives Mid-December For Steam & Switch

Maki: Paw Of Fury has been confirmed for release in December, as the game arrives for Steam and Nintendo Switch in two weeks

Article Summary Maki: Paw Of Fury launches on December 12 for Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Embark on a journey as Maki, rescuing a friend amidst betrayal in a retro-style beat 'em up.

Explore five diverse lands in Pangea with unique characters like Tincho and Maka.

Experience nostalgic gameplay with 1990s-inspired combat and energetic tracks.

Indie game developer Bacord Games and publisher RedDeer Games have confirmed the release date for their upcoming title, Maki: Paw Of Fury. In case you haven't seen the game, this is a classic beat 'em up featuring several fury characters as you attempt to rescue your friend after being betrayed. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here, as the game will be released on December 12 on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Maki: Paw Of Fury

Maki was betrayed by Mapu, and his best friend was abducted. A blow inflicted by someone who was like a brother hurts the most, but Maki doesn't give up. He sets out on the Path of Fury. In Maki: Paw Of Fury, as a warrior of the ancient martial art Tsume no Ken, player will take on the role of Maki who knows what honor and the way of justice are. Therefore, armed with a weapon that spreads fear among his enemies – the tuna – he will not stop until he rescues the girl and repays Mapu handsomely.

Maki: Paw Of Fury draws inspiration from the arcade legends of the 1990s, using all the best of the genre and sparing none of the modernistic touches. Retro-style animations, classic combat elements, or even additional mini-games are only a few of the features that will make players feel nostalgic. In the world of Pangea, Maki will traverse as many as 5 different lands – dark ninja forests, icy planes, and desert dunes. And what's more, he doesn't have to do it alone. Players can also take on the role of Maki's friends! Tincho, the muscular capybara, or Maka, the colorful otter, will show their enemies the power of music. Each character is unique in appearance, strength, and fighting style! And the bumpy road to victory will, of course, be reinforced with a tune of energetic and fighting-ready tracks!

