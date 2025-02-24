Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ankama Games, Blue Banshee, Maliki: Poison of the Past

Maliki: Poison Of The Past Releases Steam Next Fest Demo

Maliki: Poison Of The Past has released a free demo this week for Steam Next Fest, as the full game will be released this April

Article Summary Experience Maliki: Poison Of The Past in a free demo for Steam Next Fest before its April release.

Dive into a unique RPG with vibrant graphics, inspired by the Maliki comic book series.

Unleash strategic gameplay with temporal manipulation in turn-based combat.

Explore the Domaine, a time-free haven, and restore balance against the fearsome Poison.

Indie game developer Blue Banshee and publisher Ankama Games have released a free demo for Maliki: Poison of the Past. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this title has been inspired by the Maliki comic book, as you're getting a single-player adventure RPG that has meshed turn-based combat with exploration phases. The game will be released on PC via Steam on April 22, but before that, you can check out the demo until March 3.

Maliki: Poison of the Past

In the near future, humanity is teetering on the edge of extinction, subjugated by the fearsome Poison, a plant monster that alters the space-time continuum. Led by the enigmatic Maliki, a handful of temporal survivors have joined forces and are coordinating their efforts from the Domaine, a haven outside of time that is so far safe from the threat.

A quirky and engaging narrative – In a world where a defeated humanity clashes with invasive and vengeful natural forces, a small group of colorful adventurers attempts to restore balance to the world and save their home. But who is Poison? What is Maliki hiding? Can we pet the cats?

– In a world where a defeated humanity clashes with invasive and vengeful natural forces, a small group of colorful adventurers attempts to restore balance to the world and save their home. But who is Poison? What is Maliki hiding? Can we pet the cats? Battles of a new kind – Utilize a unique mechanic in turn-based combat: temporal manipulation! Alter the course of time to create powerful combos between allies, shift your opponents into the past, and chain your attacks by sliding them into the future!

Utilize a unique mechanic in turn-based combat: temporal manipulation! Alter the course of time to create powerful combos between allies, shift your opponents into the past, and chain your attacks by sliding them into the future! A refuge outside of time and chaos – Between temporal explorations, the Domain is the ideal place to recharge your batteries. Develop your haven of peace: plant, harvest, cook, tinker, and nurture the Thousand Roots Tree that holds back time!

Between temporal explorations, the Domain is the ideal place to recharge your batteries. Develop your haven of peace: plant, harvest, cook, tinker, and nurture the Thousand Roots Tree that holds back time! A unique graphic style – Bringing together the talents of renowned comic book artists and seasoned game creators, Maliki: Poison of the Past offers dynamic and vibrant graphics embracing the fusion of French visual culture and Japanese chibi.

Bringing together the talents of renowned comic book artists and seasoned game creators, Maliki: Poison of the Past offers dynamic and vibrant graphics embracing the fusion of French visual culture and Japanese chibi. 20 years of fabulous stories – A nostalgic journey for many readers, Maliki makes its first foray into the world of video games and offers a new entry point to easily discover its universe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!