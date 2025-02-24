Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ankama Games, Blue Banshee, Maliki: Poison of the Past
Maliki: Poison Of The Past Releases Steam Next Fest Demo
Maliki: Poison Of The Past has released a free demo this week for Steam Next Fest, as the full game will be released this April
Article Summary
- Experience Maliki: Poison Of The Past in a free demo for Steam Next Fest before its April release.
- Dive into a unique RPG with vibrant graphics, inspired by the Maliki comic book series.
- Unleash strategic gameplay with temporal manipulation in turn-based combat.
- Explore the Domaine, a time-free haven, and restore balance against the fearsome Poison.
Indie game developer Blue Banshee and publisher Ankama Games have released a free demo for Maliki: Poison of the Past. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this title has been inspired by the Maliki comic book, as you're getting a single-player adventure RPG that has meshed turn-based combat with exploration phases. The game will be released on PC via Steam on April 22, but before that, you can check out the demo until March 3.
Maliki: Poison of the Past
In the near future, humanity is teetering on the edge of extinction, subjugated by the fearsome Poison, a plant monster that alters the space-time continuum. Led by the enigmatic Maliki, a handful of temporal survivors have joined forces and are coordinating their efforts from the Domaine, a haven outside of time that is so far safe from the threat.
- A quirky and engaging narrative – In a world where a defeated humanity clashes with invasive and vengeful natural forces, a small group of colorful adventurers attempts to restore balance to the world and save their home. But who is Poison? What is Maliki hiding? Can we pet the cats?
- Battles of a new kind – Utilize a unique mechanic in turn-based combat: temporal manipulation! Alter the course of time to create powerful combos between allies, shift your opponents into the past, and chain your attacks by sliding them into the future!
- A refuge outside of time and chaos – Between temporal explorations, the Domain is the ideal place to recharge your batteries. Develop your haven of peace: plant, harvest, cook, tinker, and nurture the Thousand Roots Tree that holds back time!
- A unique graphic style – Bringing together the talents of renowned comic book artists and seasoned game creators, Maliki: Poison of the Past offers dynamic and vibrant graphics embracing the fusion of French visual culture and Japanese chibi.
- 20 years of fabulous stories – A nostalgic journey for many readers, Maliki makes its first foray into the world of video games and offers a new entry point to easily discover its universe.