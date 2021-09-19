MapleStory M Gets The Dual Blade Class In Latest Update

Nexon has released a brand new update into MapleStory M as players now have access to the new Dual Blade character class and other additions. The character class belongs to a guild of rogue thieves who work in the shadows and bring furious attacks to their opponents. So you're getting someone who can generate a high critical hit rate and pull off a number of combos pretty quickly. The update also brings with it a number of limited-time Dual Blade events, new activities in Monster Park, and a new area called Victoria Road. We got more details here as the character is now live in the game.

Nimble and acrobatic, the all-new Dual Blades are rogue thieves that have forsaken the Dark Lord that rules their guild. Armed with a dagger in one hand and a katara in the other, Dual Blades are agile and resilient, being able to receive numerous attack bonuses and obtain an extremely high critical hit rate. The highly mobile Dual Blade can chain together flashy combos and possess a very high dodge rate. Maplers who try out the Dual Blade will find their quests in Victoria Road, a brand new area to be explored. Adventurous Maplers can enter Victoria Road from Kerning City. In celebration of the new Dual Blade class, several limited-time events will be available, including: Dual Blade Burning Event – Through October 19, players can use their Dual Blade characters to participate in 1+2 level up event exclusive to Dual Blade characters.

Dual Blade Growth Support – Through October 19, special rewards will be gifted by clearing missions.The more missions you clear, the better the rewards!

Dual Blade On-Time Event – Through Sept. 22, all players who login in MapleStory M will receive a Special Update Box to celebrate the release of Dual Blade!

Monster Park – MapleStory M players can participate in many events from the Monster Park event tab to obtain Event Coins for exclusive rewards.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dual Blade Strikes From The Shadows | MapleStory M (https://youtu.be/c6lXcEwK00c)