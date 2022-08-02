MapleStory M Reveals Details About Its 4th Anniversary

Nexon dropped new details this week for the 4th Anniversary of MapleStory M as you're getting some fun activities this month. The anniversary serves as the launching point for the second summer update being added this year, which introduces a new class with the psychic magician, Kinesis. The update also adds in a ton of new content designed for new players to get acquainted with the game in case it's their first time, including being able to achieve endgame levels. You can read more about the update below, which highlights all of the game's plans for the anniversary over the next month.

Gifted with the power of telekinesis, MapleStory M's newest class, Kinesis, uses his magic powers for good, to protect the citizens of Maple World. One day, after a terrifying encounter

with the White Mage, Kinesis' psychic powers created a sinkhole in the city, becoming a portal to Maple World. Kinesis has made it his mission to use his unique abilities to save the citizens

and return them back home. Kinesis is selectable immediately after the July 27th game update and is available to all players. MapleStory M's 4th Anniversary celebration includes the following events: New MapleStory & MapleStory M account link: Maplers can now earn rewards in MapleStory M by completing daily missions in MapleStory! Complete daily missions in the PC MapleStory game and collect rewards in MapleStory M once daily via mail.

Maplers can now earn rewards in MapleStory M by completing daily missions in MapleStory! Complete daily missions in the PC MapleStory game and collect rewards in MapleStory M once daily via mail. M Tour (7/27/22 – 9/7/22): Spiegelette invites players to get away and explore the city by celebrating the fourth anniversary with various mini-games to entertain mobile Maplers.

Spiegelette invites players to get away and explore the city by celebrating the fourth anniversary with various mini-games to entertain mobile Maplers. Kinesis On-Time Event (7/27/22 – 8/3/22): Limited-time pets and auto-battle charge ticket delivered to players who log in during the event period.

Limited-time pets and auto-battle charge ticket delivered to players who log in during the event period. Kinesis Growth Mission Event (7/27/22 – 8/30/22): Level up Kinesis and be rewarded! Reach level milestones and completing particular missions will earn event rewards.

Level up Kinesis and be rewarded! Reach level milestones and completing particular missions will earn event rewards. Kinesis Mega Burning Event (7/27/22 – 8/30/22): Newly created characters may earnan additional 2 levels every time that character ranks up.

Newly created characters may earnan additional 2 levels every time that character ranks up. 7-Day Mission Attendance Event (8/10/22 – 8/31/22): Clear five daily missions for seven days within the event window and claim the rewards.