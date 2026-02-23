Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: MapleStory, MapleStory M

MapleStory M Will Be Released For Steam This March

After having been out on mobile devices for several years, MapleStory M will finally be launched onto Steam this coming March

Article Summary MapleStory M is launching on Steam in March, bringing the beloved mobile MMORPG to PC players.

Enjoy classic 2D side-scrolling action with unique towns, pixel graphics, and engaging Maple World stories.

Choose from dozens of jobs and customize your character extensively with many options and outfits.

Take on boss raids, auto-battle, seasonal updates, and co-op adventures packed with new content.

Nexon has announced that it will bring its popular mobile title, MapleStory M, over to PC with a launch on Steam. The short version is they're taking everything that made the mobile title successful and porting it to PC, with some control changes and other improvements for Steam users to enjoy. You can check out more about the title here as it will full launch for PC on March 18, 2026.

MapleStory M on Steam

It's time to rediscover the warmth and excitement that your remember in MapleStory. MapleStory M is a 2D side-scrolling MMORPG that faithfully captures the charm and fun of MapleStory, beloved by global players over the years.

An Adorable 2D Side-Scrolling MMORPG: Explore every corner of Maple World and experience all kinds of stories together, with unique towns, monsters, and NPCs full of personality. Familiar pixel graphics and smooth animations that transcend generations add depth to the unique feeling of MapleStory.

Explore every corner of Maple World and experience all kinds of stories together, with unique towns, monsters, and NPCs full of personality. Familiar pixel graphics and smooth animations that transcend generations add depth to the unique feeling of MapleStory. Diverse Jobs & Customization: Play as dozens of different jobs, like Warrior, Magician, Thief, Pirate, and Archer, and more. Each job has their own distinct skills and battle styles. Make your own unique character with extensive customization options for your hair, face, outfits, and more.

Play as dozens of different jobs, like Warrior, Magician, Thief, Pirate, and Archer, and more. Each job has their own distinct skills and battle styles. Make your own unique character with extensive customization options for your hair, face, outfits, and more. Lighthearted & Relaxed Leveling-Up System: Enjoy your adventures faster than ever with content made just for beginning and returning users, like MapleStory M's own simple growth system, auto-battle options, Tera Burning, and more. Gradually progress your character through story quests, hunting, boss raids, and equipment farming, and then try your hand at stronger challenges.

Enjoy your adventures faster than ever with content made just for beginning and returning users, like MapleStory M's own simple growth system, auto-battle options, Tera Burning, and more. Gradually progress your character through story quests, hunting, boss raids, and equipment farming, and then try your hand at stronger challenges. Co-op Boss Raids & Party Gameplay: Experience the fun of working together by conquering all kinds of battle patterns in boss raids that you can enjoy by yourself or with a friend. If you defeat powerful bosses, you can get rare items and rewards you need to enhance equipment.

Experience the fun of working together by conquering all kinds of battle patterns in boss raids that you can enjoy by yourself or with a friend. If you defeat powerful bosses, you can get rare items and rewards you need to enhance equipment. Lots of Content to Enjoy Consistently: You can keep coming back long-term, as each season introduces new content and reasons to level up, like the guild system, social content, signature mini-games, event-based updates, and more.

