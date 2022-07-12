Marauders To Launch Closed Beta For PC Next Week

Team17 and Small Impact Games will be launching a closed beta on PC for their upcoming looter shooter Marauders next week. Starting on July 20th and running until July 25th, you'll be able to try out a ton of new content including two new raid locations. Those are the Terraformer, a newly abandoned agricultural hub built on an asteroid shard, and the Merchant Ship, which is an expansive, breach-able frigate built for long-range firefights. You'll also try two additional firearms in the Heavy Thompson and the Klobb Machine Pistol, plus the Scrap Bomb which is a hand-held heavy explosive device. They've also tossed in a number of quality-of-life improvements, a Quick Loot option, more cosmetics, better audio effects, and more you have to uncover. The only way to take part in the game is to pre-order it on Steam.

During the Marauders closed PC beta, players can squad up or run solo in a deep space, dieselpunk battleground with up to 15 other players. During each match, they'll be able to breach hostile spaceships; salvage valuable cargo, including an arsenal of iconic weapons from the last century; and do battle with other players and AI opponents in tense PvPvE combat; all before making their escape. Immersive sci-fi setting: Discover a gritty dieselpunk world where Earth is on the brink of collapse and survival relies on looting and shooting among the stars

Discover a gritty dieselpunk world where Earth is on the brink of collapse and survival relies on looting and shooting among the stars Raid, loot, escape: Plunder deep-space battlegrounds and embark on daring raids for troves of valuable loot, then get out alive to claim your spoils and turn a healthy profit

Plunder deep-space battlegrounds and embark on daring raids for troves of valuable loot, then get out alive to claim your spoils and turn a healthy profit Tense first-person combat: Work alone or with up to three other players to survive intense combat encounters with realistic bullet simulation against enemy teams and AI opponents

Work alone or with up to three other players to survive intense combat encounters with realistic bullet simulation against enemy teams and AI opponents Persistent gear and XP: Keep your best gear match-to-match and tweak your favourite weapons with mods while using XP to unlock new items and increase your chances of survival

Keep your best gear match-to-match and tweak your favourite weapons with mods while using XP to unlock new items and increase your chances of survival Upgradeable spaceships and explosive sci-fi dogfights: Upgrade your ship's armaments; build a brand-new craft with scavenged resources; or take someone else's by force