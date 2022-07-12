Marauders To Launch Closed Beta For PC Next Week
Team17 and Small Impact Games will be launching a closed beta on PC for their upcoming looter shooter Marauders next week. Starting on July 20th and running until July 25th, you'll be able to try out a ton of new content including two new raid locations. Those are the Terraformer, a newly abandoned agricultural hub built on an asteroid shard, and the Merchant Ship, which is an expansive, breach-able frigate built for long-range firefights. You'll also try two additional firearms in the Heavy Thompson and the Klobb Machine Pistol, plus the Scrap Bomb which is a hand-held heavy explosive device. They've also tossed in a number of quality-of-life improvements, a Quick Loot option, more cosmetics, better audio effects, and more you have to uncover. The only way to take part in the game is to pre-order it on Steam.
During the Marauders closed PC beta, players can squad up or run solo in a deep space, dieselpunk battleground with up to 15 other players. During each match, they'll be able to breach hostile spaceships; salvage valuable cargo, including an arsenal of iconic weapons from the last century; and do battle with other players and AI opponents in tense PvPvE combat; all before making their escape.
- Immersive sci-fi setting: Discover a gritty dieselpunk world where Earth is on the brink of collapse and survival relies on looting and shooting among the stars
- Raid, loot, escape: Plunder deep-space battlegrounds and embark on daring raids for troves of valuable loot, then get out alive to claim your spoils and turn a healthy profit
- Tense first-person combat: Work alone or with up to three other players to survive intense combat encounters with realistic bullet simulation against enemy teams and AI opponents
- Persistent gear and XP: Keep your best gear match-to-match and tweak your favourite weapons with mods while using XP to unlock new items and increase your chances of survival
- Upgradeable spaceships and explosive sci-fi dogfights: Upgrade your ship's armaments; build a brand-new craft with scavenged resources; or take someone else's by force