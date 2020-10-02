Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Receives A Couple New Videos

Nintendo has released a couple of new videos for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, showing off more of the game to those looking to race. The two new videos include a new gameplay overview that will show you everything from setup to the competition to how to actually race and win. Meanwhile, the other video will give you more of a behind-the-scenes look at how it was developed. The company also released a pair of blogs for you to read about it with Behind the Scenes and Gameplay Deep Dive, as they explore more about the game and answer as much as they can about it. We have more info on it below and how the game will actually work out when you buy it and incorporate it with the Nintendo Switch, along with the aforementioned videos. The game will drop on the Nintendo Switch on October 16th, 2020.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit includes one kart – with either Mario or Luigi in the driving seat, depending on the set you choose – plus four gates, two arrow signboards that can be used to enhance courses and a USB charging cable for the kart. The software comes in the form of a free download from Nintendo eShop, which, once downloaded, syncs up with the physical kart hardware. Set up for the game involves placing the four gates around your living space, then driving through each of them in turn to create a course layout. Creativity is key, since many different course shapes can be designed, from simple and classic to more complex layouts, full of twists and turns. An area of roughly 12' x 10' is recommended for the best gameplay experience, but beyond that, most living spaces can be transformed into a unique Mario Kart experience, with numerous course combinations possible. Once the course has been set up, it's time to race! The main mode of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is Grand Prix, which lets you face off against the Koopalings across eight Grand Prix cups, featuring 24 different races in total. In every race, familiar Mario Kart elements in the game affect the physical kart itself, bringing the frenetic fun of Mario Kart into a whole new dimension. Grabbing a Mushroom in-game gives the physical kart a speed boost, whereas getting hit by a Red Shell will stop the kart in its tracks. A range of well-known items from the Mario Kart series are present, including slippery Bananas, ink-spilling Bloopers and even Bullet Bills that enable the kart to surge around the course at high speed, steering itself.

Different environmental themes, such as underwater, volcanic and retro, spice things up further by introducing a variety of in-game hazards and features – all of which affect the kart in real life. Collecting coins in-game will also unlock customization options, allowing players to spruce up their on-screen look with different costumes and kart types. Similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, there's also a steering assist option to help the kart stay on the track and allow younger or less experienced players to join in on the fun.