Mars Base Set For PC Release On October 17th, Switch This December

Freedom Games and KZ Games revealed that Mars Base is set to release in a couple of weeks on PC, while the Switch version will arrive in December. Taking cues from a few different genres, you'll basically be running a colony on Mars as you run the facility to survive and sustain on the lifeless planet, while also working with the community here who are trying to thrive. The game will be released for PC on October 17th, with the Nintendo Switch version currently being planned for December 8th. We have the latest trailer and info from the devs for you below.

"Paint the red rocks green and embark on a mission of interstellar botany to terraform Mars with lush agriculture. Create a self-sustaining civilization full of thriving crops in the harshest Martian elements. Craft tools, brave dust storms, and breathe life into the barren soil by mixing your own… ahem… "organic waste" with the scarlet gravel to fertilize terrain. Expand colony capabilities from one person, low-yield manual labor up to modular planters, hydroponics, and automated robots to provide for an entire society.

Break ground specifically in the scenic Erebus Montes region of Mars to build and upgrade a home base with paved roads, crafting facilities, research labs, solar power plants, and greenhouses. Every two Martian years, a fresh batch of new colonists arrive from Earth. Learn from the latest newcomers and interact with them to swap stories and take on fresh side jobs. Unearth (or…unMars?) the rich geological underground and discover mysteries to access rare Martian resources by digging into the history of the Amazonis Planitia region.

Once food is on everyone's table, there's still plenty to do – explore layered lava tubes, decorate beautiful bases, race radical rovers, build new rockets to visit nearby moons, or bundle fresh produce to personally whip up some out-of-this-world meals in the kitchen. Colonizing new planets means fashion trends await to be set; express yourself as the titular space-farmer with various space suits, hairstyles, skin tones and more."