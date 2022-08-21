Mars First Logistics Receives New Narrated Trailer

Indie developer and publisher Shape Shop have released a new trailer for Mars First Logistics, in which you get a narrated look at the game. There have been a couple of reveals here and there for the game, but this is really the first guided tour we've gotten of the game, all done by the game's creator and solo-developer Ian MacLarty. If you haven't had a chance to check out anything from the game yet, this is a fantastic way of doing so. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on PC in 2023.

Rover builder Mars First Logistics has a snazzy new narrated trailer! Shape Shop dev Ian MacLarty talks us through everything you need to know about the physics-based space sim, from the lego-inspired construction screen to the perilous delivery trips over the surface of mars. Mars First Logistics is an open world physics sim set in a future martian colony. Build your own rover and use it to transport awkwardly-shaped cargo across the surface of Mars, helping to establish a new home for humanity. Playable solo or in online co-op! Combine parts like servo motors, hydraulic cylinders, rocket engines in a tactile creation screen, then pilot your rover across the planet surface. Tailor your creations to the unique challenges of each mission. Heavy cargo, bouncy cargo, cargo that's trying to float away – you never know what the next station will bring! With each successful delivery you'll earn credits which you can spend on new equipment. Build mechanised rovers and transport awkwardly shaped cargo.

A striking open world with new challenges over every horizon.

Tackle the challenge alone or recruit a friend in online co-op.

Unlock and combine parts like servo motors, hydraulic cylinders and rocket engines.

Sky's the limit! Create anything you want, no matter how ridiculous.