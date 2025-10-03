Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: dracula, Franken-Castle, marvel, Marvel Contest of Champions

Marvel Contest of Champions Drops New Halloween Update

Marvel Contest of Champions has released a new udpate today, bringing in Halloween content and a new major event to the game

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions launches a Halloween update with new event and rewards.

The Founders' War Saga brings original Eidol characters and the chase for Imperiosa.

Dracula and Franken-Castle join the roster with special Halloween-themed quests.

Players can join Hunger or Cure teams in Marvel Zombies events to earn exclusive rewards.

Kabam has released a new update for Marvel Contest of Champions, bringing with it a new event, Halloween content, and two more characters to the mix. First up, we have the Founders' War Saga, which will have you battling against these new mythical beings on October 8. Second, Dracula and Franken-Castle are being added to bring the horror. Third, we're seeing a new Marvel Zombies event where you can play for either team Cure or team Hunger. We have the details below for everything revealed today.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Founder's Saga War

The final Eidol chase is upon us! Kabam has introduced a series of brand-new original characters called Eidols throughout the year to MCoC, each central to the game's new "Founders" storyline that dives into the powerful characters behind the history of The Battlerealm. Artificial lifeform Isophyne arrived first, followed by the assassin Lumatrix, and the Wolf of the Stars Solvarch. Soon Imperisoa–the pinnacle of Eidol creation, but also the combined genius of every Founder who ever lived—shall arrive and the fate of the Founders, Eidols, and Battlerealm itself shall be revealed. The chase for Imperiosa kicked off September 17 and ends December 7. Throughout the Founders' War Saga, players can collect "Invade Essence" in order to acquire Imperiosa.

Saga – Founders' War [Oct. 8 – Jan. 7, 2026]: An eternal midnight has fallen, the first sign of the approaching dangers. Soon Imperiosa shall arrive and the fate of the Founders, Eidols, and Battlerealm itself shall be revealed.

An eternal midnight has fallen, the first sign of the approaching dangers. Soon Imperiosa shall arrive and the fate of the Founders, Eidols, and Battlerealm itself shall be revealed. Bonus Saga Chase Champion: Beginning Oct. 8 through Jan. 21, players will have the opportunity to collect Minion crystals, and progress in the Foundation and Empire solo event by opening them. The crystals will unlock 18 new minion Champions and a chance to acquire a 7-star Spider-Man (Stealth Suit)!

Dracula & Franken-Castle

Sorcerer, warrior, and stalker of the night.. Count Vlad Tepes Dracula is entering The Contest, along with the undead and unstoppable Franken-Castle! Players will have the opportunity to obtain Dracula on October 16, and Franken-Castle on October 30. Are you ready to embrace the darkness and battle against some of the baddest in The Battlerealm?

Dracula (Mystic): Cut down in a battle that should have meant his end, Vlad Tepes Dracula was infected with vampirism and rose again with darker powers. Growing in power over the centuries, Dracula now rules as the Voivode of the Vampire Nation. Though he plays the role of a refined leader, his thirst for blood and violence will never truly be sated.

Cut down in a battle that should have meant his end, Vlad Tepes Dracula was infected with vampirism and rose again with darker powers. Growing in power over the centuries, Dracula now rules as the Voivode of the Vampire Nation. Though he plays the role of a refined leader, his thirst for blood and violence will never truly be sated. Franken-Castle (Skill): The Punisher met a grisly end and was finally allowed to rest in peace. Unfortunately his rest is cut short as he roars to life on Doctor Michael Morbius' operating table. Frank was re-assembled to help The Legion of Monsters protect Monster Metropolis and its denizens from would-be monster hunters. Franken-Castle now continues his crusade for vengeance deep into his undeath.

The Punisher met a grisly end and was finally allowed to rest in peace. Unfortunately his rest is cut short as he roars to life on Doctor Michael Morbius' operating table. Frank was re-assembled to help The Legion of Monsters protect Monster Metropolis and its denizens from would-be monster hunters. Franken-Castle now continues his crusade for vengeance deep into his undeath. Event Quest–Children of The Night: As a strange dusk falls over The Contest, monsters who go bump in the night are crawling from their shadows. One of those monsters, Count Dracula, is hoping to assist other creatures in crisis. Sinister science, chilling creations and hairy situations await. Will The Summoner find they've bitten off more than they can chew? New and existing players can participate in the limited event beginning October 8 through November 5 .

Hunger & Cure Realm Events

An insatiable Hunger has afflicted The Battlerealm. Are you taking the cure or infecting others? You have the means to fight back and expunge all traces of the Hunger… But will you? It's time to pick a side! Kicking off October 8 through 29, take part in competing Realm Events to earn Peak Milestone rewards and determine a future reward for all participants.

Joining The Cure: Players who have the Cure Gamestat can cure infected players through sending them Gifts. The receiving player gets the Cure Gamestat after claiming the gift. If the Cure wins, players get to determine the cure-themed Event Quest buff and special Relic Selector Pool in November.

Players who have the Cure Gamestat can cure infected players through sending them Gifts. The receiving player gets the Cure Gamestat after claiming the gift. If the Cure wins, players get to determine the cure-themed Event Quest buff and special Relic Selector Pool in November. Joining The Hunger: Players who have the Hunger Gamestat can infect other players through sending them Gifts. If the Hunger wins, players get to determine the hunger-themed Event Quest buff and special Relic Selector Pool in November.

