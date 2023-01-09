Marvel Contest Of Champions Releases Plans For 2023 The future is looking interesting in Marvel Contest Of Champions as Kabam shows off a new roadmap for 2023 content.

Kabam took time over the holidays and today to reveal their plans for Marvel Contest Of Champions in 2023. The team has released a video showing off all of the content coming to what is technical Year 8 of the popular mobile title, as they show off new modes, characters, and events they are looking to release to make fans happy and coincide with releases for TV, movies, and the comics. We also got a look at the latest addition coming soon, as the Overture of Evil will make its presence known with two new characters. We have the full rundown from the team below, along with the latest videos.

"Back by popular demand, the annual Summoner Choice Champion vote kicks off this week! Follow Marvel Contest of Champions on Twitter for the latest updates and see who will be competing for your vote to join The Battlerealm. This month, The Masters of Evil Baron Zemo and Absorbing Man arrive in Haasenstadt only to be met by an old foe. See how they fare in an all-new Champion Reveal Trailer – Overture of Evil – unveiling the new Champions coming to The Contest. With over 200 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other legendary MCU-inspired characters to their roster including Titania, Yellowjacket, Ghost more!"

"Carl 'Crusher' Creel was an American professional Heavyweight boxer turned enforcer. While locked up in prison, he was mutated using Asgardian magic by the trickster god Loki using a special potion. Creel then obtained the ability to absorb the properties of anything he touches and used his newfound power to break free from prison and soon became a villain for hire. He was later recruited into the Masters of Evil by Baron Zemo."

"Baron Helmut Zemo, 13th in the esteemed Zemo lineage, has walked the path of evil ever since his father, Heinrich, died fighting his nemesis, Captain America. Consumed by a need for revenge and control, Baron Zemo reformed his father's Masters of Evil in an attempt to take down the Avengers. He later founded the Thunderbolts, villains masquerading as heroes, in another ploy for world domination. Ingenious, resourceful, and above all, patient, Zemo knows his ultimate victory is only a matter of time."