Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals All February 2024 Plans

Kabam has a number of new items ands events coming to Marvel Contest of Champions this month, including two new additions.

Article Summary New champions Ironheart and Dust join Marvel Contest of Champions in February 2024.

Version 43.0 update introduces exciting events for Lunar New Year and Black History Month.

The Forbidden Fruit event challenges players to investigate mysterious vending machines.

Learn the origins of Dust and Ironheart and their unique abilities in the game's latest lore.

Kabam dropped a ton of details about multiple events and additions for Marvel Contest of Champions throughout this month. The big additions for the month as part of the Version 43.0 update are two new champions to be added to the mix, as you're getting the young prodigy Ironheart and transmorph mutant Dust. The game will also be celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new event, as well as Black History Month with a spotlight on black superheroes and villains from the Marvel universe. We have some of the details for you below, as you can read the full patch notes on their website.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Forbidden Fruit

Strange vending machines are appearing all over The Battlerealm and claim to be offering free food. However the mutant known as Dust, along with Ironheart suit-creator Riri Williams, have doubts about these free lunches. Any who eat the suspicious contents fall under a blissful mood and attempt to convince others to follow this new diet trend! Band together and explore where the vending machines came from and who is behind this mission of conquest through nourishment!

Two New Champions Enter The Contest Dust Sooraya Qadir, otherwise known as Dust, is a former X-Men and current member of The Champions. She has the ability to convert her human body into loose silicon particles to create devastating sandstorms. After training alongside the X-men at the Xavier Institute, Dust mastered her control over sand, and now uses it to take down threats all over the planet alongside her friends and teammates. IronHeart Riri Williams was just a 15-year-old engineering super-genius student studying at MIT, until she designed a suit of armor similar to the Iron Man armor using materials stolen from campus. After learning of Riri's accomplishment, Tony Stark visited her and chose to endorse Riri's desire to become a superhero.

