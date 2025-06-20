Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy XIV Reveals New Details For Patch 7.3

Square Enix has revealed new info about the next update coming to Final Fantasy XIV, as they unveiled Patch 7.3: The Promise of Tomorrow

Article Summary Patch 7.3: The Promise of Tomorrow arrives in August 2025 with new quests, raids, dungeons, and trials.

Alliance Raid Echoes of Vana'diel continues, plus new Deep Dungeon Pilgrim's Traverse and Meso Terminal dungeon.

Cosmic Exploration introduces Planet Phaenna for crafters and gatherers, with more society quests and adventures.

PvP updates bring Series 9, new Crystalline Conflict arena, weapon enhancement quests, and Unreal Trial Seiryu.

Square Enix held a special livestream this morning for Final Fantasy XIV, going over the next major update for the game with Patch 7.3: The Promise of Tomorrow. While much of the update was presented in Japanese, the dev notes about the content is much of what you might expect for a new patch. You're going to see new quests, a new raid, new dungeons, trials, items, places to explore, and a number of improvements. We have more details about it below as the update will go live sometime in early August 2025.

Final Fantasy XIV – Patch 7.3: The Promise of Tomorrow

During the broadcast, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed the first details of planned updates for the Patch 7.3 series, including new main scenario quests, the next chapter of the Echoes of Vana'diel alliance raid series, a brand-new Deep Dungeon, the first update to the gathering and crafting focused Cosmic Exploration, and much more. Patch 7.3 brings a wealth of new updates and additions, alongside further updates to come in the 7.3x series including:

