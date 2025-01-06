Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Starts 2025 With a Fan Vote

Marvel Contest of Champions have already started 2025 with a brand new fan vote, as they want you to pick the next character

Article Summary Vote now in Marvel Contest of Champions for new sword or fist-wielding characters in 2025!

Okoye and Gentle join the contest as new Champions, available this January.

Battle Deathless Thanos in "The Mausoleum" quest starting January 8.

Revamped Summoner's Sigil subscription launches January 27 with improved rewards.

Kabam has revealed a ton of new additions for Marvel Contest of Champions, starting with the new Summoner's Choice fan vote for 2025. The team have rolled out eight characters for you to vote on over the next month to determine who will be added to the game later this year, along with two new characters on the roster with Okoye and Gentle. We have the full details below of what you can expect over the next month.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Summoner's Choice Champion Vote

It's that time of the year where players have the chance to participate and vote for a new powerful Champion to bring to The Contest in the annual Summoner's Choice Champion Vote. This year, MCoC is looking for Champions who are skillful with a sword, or more interested in using their fists than their words. See details of each Champion listed below and how to participate in the first round of voting !

Hellcat – A lifelong Super Hero fan who trained and schemed to become one herself.

A former assassin taking up the mantle of Daredevil to protect Hell's Kitchen from crime and corruption.

A man of many minds, and unquestionable style. Empowered by the moon to seek out vengeance and justice.

This doctor's life was saved by Khonshu and he went from unbeliever to devoted follower.

Son of a Super Villain, survivor of tragedy, empowered by his past as he fights for a better future.

This descendant of Samurai is an expert martial artist. Additionally known as a Private investigator, defender of the defenseless, and talented addition to any team.

Painful ancient rituals granted Max Coleridge dark powers and an unwavering drive to fight against crime.

Maya's photographic reflexes allow her to mimic anyone she watches, be they acrobat, musician, or deadly martial artist.

New Year, New Champions

General of the Dora Milaje Okoye and Wakandan mutant Gentle have been introduced to The Contest! Players will have the opportunity to obtain Okoye on January 16, while Gentle can be obtained on January 30. With over 280 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel Super Heroes and villains such as Black Panther, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and more.

Gentle: Nezhno Abidemi is a Wakanda-born mutant that suffered persecution and rejection for most of his early life. At the behest of his wife Ororo Munroe, King T'Challa eventually sent Nezhno to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters where he earned the nickname Gentle for his calm and non-violent nature.

Nezhno Abidemi is a Wakanda-born mutant that suffered persecution and rejection for most of his early life. At the behest of his wife Ororo Munroe, King T'Challa eventually sent Nezhno to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters where he earned the nickname Gentle for his calm and non-violent nature. Okoye: An experienced warrior and member of the Dora Milaje, Okoye fights alongside and protects the King of Wakanda, the Black Panther. With unrivaled close-combat expertise, and a matching degree of wisdom, there are few who can survive an encounter against Okoye.

Deathless Saga Continues

The Deathless has been testing The Summoner to see if they are worthy of joining their ruthless ranks. Though they have defeated four of the Deathless so far, Deathless Thanos still needs further proof of their brutality in battle and wisdom in war. So as the Deathless continue to spread destruction and mayhem, The Summoner will be tasked with constant tests of strength. Beginning January 8, players will experience a unique permanent Quest "The Mausoleum". At the end of the road, Deathless Thanos awaits as the Final Boss, and only by fully exploring the Quest can players acquire this potent Champion.

Summoner Sighil – Updated

Kabam is relaunching Summoner's Sigil on January 27th – A monthly subscription service with revamped perks and improved rewards! New perks include 30% Boost to Attack and Health to help new players breeze through Story Quest Acts 1-6!

