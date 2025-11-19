Posted in: Games, Marvel Future Fight, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: marvel, marvel future fight

Marvel Future Fight Launches Immortals Of Olympus Event

Marvel Future Fight has a new event running for the next few weeks, as Immortals Of Olympus brings the Greek gods to the game

Article Summary Marvel Future Fight launches Immortals of Olympus event with five new Greek-god-inspired heroes.

Epic Quest and revamped Alliance Battle mode add more depth, challenges, and narrative to gameplay.

Black Friday brings limited-time rewards, missions, discounts, and exclusive hero selectors to players.

Agents can earn up to 5,000 Crystals, get uniform discounts, and expand collections this holiday season.

Netmarble has dropped a brand-new event into Marvel Future Fight this week, as the Immortals of Olympus event is underway. Basically, this is the game putting a bunch of Greek gods into the game under the guise of being specific Marvel heroes, along with some special items and things you can do. We have the finer details here as the event will run until December 10, 2025.

Marvel Future Fight – Immortals Of Olympus

Five new heroes inspired by Marvel's mythological pantheon join the roster such as Hercules, Modern; HADES (also known as Pluto), Modern; Zeus, Modern; Athena, from Incredible Hercules; and Venus (Aphrodite), from Incredible Hercules. Each hero brings their divine strength and unique skillsets to the battlefield that faithfully embody their legendary origins through signature powers and abilities.

New in-game content has also been introduced to further enhance gameplay depth and narrative immersion. The newly added Epic Quest "Immortals of Olympus" chronicles the saga of the Greek gods through the lens of Marvel Comics. Meanwhile, the Alliance Battle mode has been revamped with a 28-day rotation, with revised participation conditions, and expanded hero utilization. Each seven-day cycle now features five days of standard battles followed by two days of the new "Infinite Challenge" mode, where Agents confront endlessly appearing bosses to earn higher scores and rewards.

To commemorate Black Friday, a special in-game celebration will be hosted that is packed full of limited-time missions, rewards, and discounts. Agents can earn a Tier-4 Hero Selector by completing a 10-day Event Quest, while the Growth Support Event offers additional discounts on Tier-4 and Tier-3 upgrade materials. The Black Friday Special Pass grants valuable rewards including a Tier-3 Hero Selector and C.T.P. related items. All Agents who log in from November 18 at 07:00 to December 10 at 06:59 (PST) will receive a Transcended Hero Selector directly via in-game mail.

Additional activities such as the Collector's Crystal Vault event allow Agents to earn up to 5,000 Crystals by completing missions, while in-game sales provide 50% off Uniforms and 40% off Dimension Chests. Overall, these events deliver a wealth of opportunities for Agents to enhance, customize, and expand their collections throughout the holiday season.

