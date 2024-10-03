Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel Puzzle Quest Reveals Marvel Zombies For 11th Anniversary

Marvel Puzzle Quest is cleebrating its anniversary with an all-new event, as the Marvel Zombies have invaded the game for a month

Battle the undead weekly with the original villain Quandary leading the horrors.

Join the Anniversary Pass for exclusive rewards like 2-Star Headpool and new costumes.

Earn prizes by conquering event quests and log in for bonuses throughout October.

Developer and publisher 505 Games have revealed the latest content being added to Marvel Puzzle Quest with an 11th-Anniversary celebration turned into a bloodbath. Starting today and running for the next month, the horrors of MArvel Zombies arrive in time for Halloween, as they have invaded the game as part of a brand new story mission featuring several undead heroes and villains that you will have to defeat every week. The team is led by the Great Abstract Entity, Quandary, who have their own plans for reshaping whatever version of Earth this is where you fight using puzzles. We have more info on the event for you below as you can download the game right now as a free-to-play title on the App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, and Steam.

Marvel Puzzle Quest – 11th Anniversary

Marvel Puzzle Quest's original Villain, Quandary, is back with a vengeance this Anniversary, and she brought along her own undead minions to wreak havoc. Defeat her army of zombies in our limited-time story event, available each week with new challenges and prizes! We're introducing our first-ever Anniversary Pass for this special occasion! Complete event quests and defeat zombies to climb the ranks and earn additional covers of 2-Star Headpool, new costumes, and much more! Only available during the 11th Anniversary Event!

Conquer each act of the story and unlock amazing rewards to build your collection of Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains! Earn free rewards all month long, like the brand-new 2-Star Headpool (UndHead) and fan-favorite 3-Star Jubilee (Vampire)! Log in weekly for additional prizes, like your choice of characters, Daily Play Tokens, and more when you defeat Zombies all month long! Complete special limited-time events during the 11th Anniversary for prizes, or enjoy double ISO-8 rewards from PVP battles to help upgrade your team of Super Heroes!

