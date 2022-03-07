Fragile Existence Announced For Release On Steam

Hooded Horse along with indie developer Fragile Continuum announced their brand new game Fragile Existence is headed to Steam. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a sci-fi RTS survival game where you are put in charge of trying to help humanity's lone survivors to thrive among the stars after Earth was destroyed by an unknown enemy. You are both on the run and also hunting as you have become a near-extinct species in a galaxy full of people you can't trust and environments that are harsh. No word on a release date for the game beyond "2022", but you can check out the latest trailer for it down below.

After three centuries of unhindered exploration and expansion beyond Sol, humanity has come under threat. Earth has been attacked by a fleet of unknown origin – the Near Earth Territories have been annihilated, and only a handful of ships carry what is left of the millennia-old species. With a relentless threat intent on extinguishing the flame of humanity, the various factions must set aside their old rivalries if they wish to survive The Collapse. As Fleet Commander of what remains, it falls on your shoulders to secure the future. There is no threat too great for humanity to overcome, and through grit and sheer force of will you must lead your people to survival in Fragile Existence. Scout ahead and plot a course from system to system and to points of interest in between, exploring the worlds within as you seek resources essential to your survival. Each misstep can be expensive, and one wrong move can see you enveloped by the enemy. The non-linear story campaign begins amongst the rubble of the Near Earth Territories, but leads you deep into the final frontier.

The vagaries of faster than light travel are behind you – Breach Gates determine safe laneways through space, taking you to a different solar system with each breach. No two playthroughs will lead you down the same lanes, allowing you to explore alternative paths and approaches in subsequent games.

Organize the fleet for optimal results – do you seek strength in numbers, or separate into smaller autonomous groups pursuing different objectives? A smaller group is less likely to survive a direct assault, but their martyrdom could keep the rest of the flotilla alive for the future. There are multiple viable ways to tackle each scenario.