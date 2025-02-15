Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evercade

Evercade Announces Atari Arcade 2 Cartridge On The Way

Evercade and Atari are working together again for a new release, as the Atari Arcade 2 collection will be coming later this year

Evercade has partnered with Atari once again to bring about a new collection of games to their retro console system, as Atari Arcade 2 has been announced. Ten new titles taken from their arcade versions will be put into a new cartridge, bringing you back to 80s gaming in a new way. Pre-orders for this will start on February 25, with the official release happening in April 2025. For the time being, you can read up on all ten games below, and check out the trailer for it all.

Evercade – Atari Arcade 2

Enjoy 10 classic early '80s arcade games from Atari on Evercade, including the legendary Berzerk and its sequel Frenzy, plus cult favorites like Maze Invaders, Fire Truck, and more!

Berzerk: It's berzerk inside an electric maze, where robots shoot with electric rays! So look out, don't get trapped, or you might get zapped! Berzerk is here from Atari… and Evercade. Watch out for Evil Otto!

Frenzy: What if Berzerk, but… more? The all-action sequel from Atari comes to Evercade, once again casting you as the brave humanoid standing alone against Evil Otto and his robot hordes.

Tazz-Mania: Take arena shooting to the next level with Tazz-Mania from Atari on Evercade. Rapid-fire your way through hordes of enemies, but work quickly, as the walls are closing in on you!

Lost Tomb: Deep in the Amazon lies a great pyramid, and it's your job to loot it in this all-action adventure from Atari, now on Evercade.

Moon War: Descend to the lunar surface and defend your supply bases from attack in this scrolling shoot 'em up from Atari, now on Evercade!

Dark Planet: Brave the Dark Planet in this innovative "dual layer" arcade shoot 'em up from Atari, recreated faithfully on Evercade.

Rescue: There's choppy waters ahead in this helicopter rescue game from Atari, now on Evercade. Can you rescue the stranded paratroopers before the enemy gets to them?

Mine Field: 90 miles of desert stand between you and victory in this scrolling tank shooter from Atari, now available for Evercade. Stock up on missiles, then let the enemy have it!

Fire Truck: FIRE! Hit the streets in this classic Atari driving game from the early days of arcades, now on Evercade. Race as far as you can before fuel runs out, but take care not to skid out!

Maze Invaders: Gobble up the fruit in a series of ever-changing mazes in this cult favorite from Atari. Maze Invaders was never released in '80s arcades, but now you can enjoy it on Evercade!

