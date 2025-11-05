Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Announces Anniversary Fan Event in California

Marvel Rivals will be holding a special fan event in California this monthwith several activities as part of the game's one-year anniversary

Article Summary Marvel Rivals is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a special fan event in Burbank, California.

The event on November 15 features live panels, cosplay contests, free-play zones, and autograph sessions.

Voice actors for Mr. Fantastic, Psylocke, Namor, Black Panther, and more will be making appearances.

Cosplayers can compete for Marvel merch and in-game prizes, with free general admission and VIP options.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have announced a special Marvel Rivals fan event taking place in person this month in California. The event will take place in Burbank on November 15 at The Fun Ton Stage, featuring several live panels with voice actors and developers, cosplay contests, an autograph session, and a free-play zone where fans can play together side by side. Some of the attending talent include Ian James Corlett (Mr. Fantastic), Alpha Takahashi (Psylocke), and Daniel Marin (Namor). We have more details on how to attend below, as tickets are on sale now.

Marvel Rivals

After a successful launch in December 2024, Marvel Rivals has gained a dedicated global player base and inspired countless renditions of fan art, cosplay, esports teams, improv comedy, and so much more. From competitive gamers to casual streamers, the game has connected with fans on a huge level. To celebrate the game's anniversary, cast and creatives will come together with players in a special pop-up event on November 15 from 11:00am – 5:00pm at the Fun Ton Stage in Burbank. The one-day celebration will host a series of panel discussions, a cosplay contest, cast autographs, photo ops, and a freeplay zone to team up with your friends and see who the MVP of the team truly is.

Voice cast members scheduled to appear include Jon Bailey (Jeff the Land Shark), Alpha Takahashi (Psylocke), Ian James Corlett (Mr. Fantastic), James Mathis III (Black Panther), Xanthe Huynh (Dagger), Daniel Marin (Namor), Erik Braa (Moon Knight), Eliah Mountjoy (Winter Soldier), Jordan Reynolds (Adam Warlock), Scott Whyte (Human Torch), Crystal Lee (Phoenix), and Brittany Cox (Angela). In addition to the incredible voice talent, Marvel Games creatives who oversee development of Marvel Rivals will appear on panel talks about the making of the game. Seating is limited at the event.

Cosplayers can enter to compete in the Marvel Rivals Cosplay Contest reviewed by Gracie the Cosplay Lass and a panel of judges. Winners of the cosplay contest can expect to take home Marvel merchandise and in-game currency to spend on exciting skins and emotes in the Shop. Contestants can register on-site. General Admission is free to attend the event, with VIP packages offered for actor meet and greets with reserved seating. General Admission attendees are subject to building capacity, and a GA ticket does not guarantee entrance.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!