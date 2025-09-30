Posted in: Games, Interview, Mobile Game Publishers, Mobile Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gabe Kunda, keith david, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Star Gabe Kunda on Dream Roles, Live-Action & More

Gabe Kunda (Apex Legends) spoke to us about achieving his dream role in Blade in Marvel Rivals, doing live-action work & biggest influences.

Article Summary Gabe Kunda voices Blade in Marvel Rivals, calling it his top dream role finally achieved.

Kunda discusses stepping into live-action work and embracing motion capture opportunities.

Keith David and Phil LaMarr are Kunda’s biggest influences in his voice acting career.

Kunda shares how iconic roles in animation and gaming shaped his approach to Marvel Rivals.

Gabe Kunda is one of the most in-demand voiceover artists, from animation to video games. Among some of the biggest projects he's been involved with are Apex Legends, Valorant, Diablo IV, and Hi-Fi Rush. While promoting his work for Marvel and NetEase Games for their popular game Marvel Rivals as the voice of Blade, Kunda spoke to Bleeding Cool about if there are dream roles that still elude him, getting more live-action opportunities, and his biggest voice influences.

Marvel Rivals Star Gabe Kunda on Achieving His Dream Role as Blade, Live-Action, and Keith David

Is there a dream role you're still hoping to do or perhaps a franchise you hope to get into one of these days that eludes you?

Blade was my dream role, I'm not going to lie. I kind of manifested this two weeks before booking it. I was at a convention, someone was interviewing me, and I was like, "What role would you want to play next?" I said, "Blade!" Two weeks later, it happened, crazy. Outside of that, I can't think about it now. You got me. I must go back to the drawing board, because Blade was my number one, like, junior role. I'm sorry. We made it.

Fair enough. Have you ever thought about taking that step, dabbling in a live-action world, or do you feel at home exclusively doing voiceovers?

No, I'm starting to step into live action now. Also, with video games, a lot of this stuff requires a lot of performance capture, motion capture, and stuff. I'm starting to step into that space as well, and they're using my likeness for a lot of this stuff. I'm already doing it, so I want to do more of it.

What are your biggest influences for voiceovers?

My biggest influence, hands down, has got to be Keith David. He is one of my all-time favorite voice actors, not just because he has an amazing voice, but also because of his acting ability with that amazing instrument. It's shaped to the way I look at copy, and sometimes I'm like, "Oh my gosh! How am I ever going to measure up to that type of talent?!" He is so inspiring and someone… he and Phil LaMarr are two of the people I look up to in the voice acting space.

Yeah, Keith's done so much in the industry in general, like one of the things that I didn't think was possible at the time, helping to revolutionize adult animation. He had such a presence as Spawn, voicing that HBO series. He's also as dominating as Goliath in the Gargoyles animated series. He's also thriving in the most unlikely of spaces with Rick & Morty, and he's going to get his own spinoff (President Curtis) for that, too.

I heard about that. Yeah, I'm super excited to watch that when it comes out. He deserves it all, and then he got the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Yeah, not to mention that memorable live-action role on The Thing as one of the two final survivors, and that too. I remember speaking to him about the Creepshow series, and there wasn't enough time in the world that could ever fill that space of all the stuff I'd ever want to talk to him about his career.

