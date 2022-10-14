Marvel Snap Releases New Gameplay Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Nuverse and developer Second Dinner released a brand new trailer for Marvel Snap, showing off the gameplay before its release. The game shows off some of the cards you'll have at your disposal and how they'll be utilized to fight against other heroes in the Marvel universe. Everything from the classic heroes to deadly villains, and the expanded universe they crafted over the decades. Not to mention getting a look at some of the variations of cards out there. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom before the game comes out on October 18th, 2022.

Assemble your Marvel dream team from a super roster of your favorite heroes and villains—then make your move. Marvel Snap is a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping, strategic card battler that puts you in control of it all. No more waiting around! Every game lasts only around three minutes. We cut out the fluff to focus more on the good stuff. Play your cards at 50+ different locations from across the Marvel Universe, each with iconic game-changing abilities. From Asgard to Wakanda, new locations are introduced weekly to put your creative problem-solving skills to the test.

Feeling confident about your chances of winning? Just "SNAP" to raise the stakes during a match. Hey, even if you're bluffing—you could double your rewards! No other game lets you collect, mix, and match hundreds of hero and villain variants from the entire MARVEL Universe—and beyond. You might have a classic comic-inspired Iron Man card, but do you also have the Chibi, 8-bit, and Cartoon variants? Endless art styles let you flex your favorites in unique new ways. You do YOU! Marvel Snap stays fresh and exciting with new cards, new locations, new cosmetics, new season passes, new ranked seasons, new challenges, new missions, and new events on the regular.