Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: marvel, marvel strike force

Marvel Strike Force Launches Deadpool's Pool Party

As part of some cross-promotion for Deadpool and Wolverine, Marvel Strike Force has launched new Deadpool-themed content.

Article Summary Scopely unveils Deadpool's Pool Party in Marvel Strike Force, tied to new film release.

Join the chaos with this event's summer fun and missions, available from July 22 - Aug 18.

Experience unique narratives and earn rewards by replaying missions with different characters.

Tackle chapters ranging from Hellicarrier pool parties to summer games with rich heroes.

Scopely has launched a brand new update for Marvel Strike Force today as players can dive into the deep end of Deadpool's Pool Party. In a bit of brand synergy, this is straight-up a shameless promotion for Deadpool and Wolverine, out next week in theaters. The content is absolutely silly and will give players some unique items and content for the next few weeks. We have the full rundown below, and further details on their latest blog, as the content is now live.

Marvel Strike Force – Deadpool's Pool Party

With Nick Fury out of town, Deadpool is taking over the Hellicarrier to throw his very own Pool Party, full of summer fun, party crashers, and mayhem! Can he and Wolverine beat the heat while staying clear of Agent Coulson? Can they get this flying fortress clean before Nick Fury gets back?! Can they defeat the snooty rich kids? And what happens if they run out of sunscreen?! Players must team up with favorites from the Marvel Strike Force roster to help Deadpool save his legendary Pool Party throughout a series of narrative events that will take place from July 22 through Aug 18. These missions can be replayed with a variety of characters to unlock unique dialogue, additional rewards, and specific costumes.

Chapter 1 – Pool Party on the Hellicarrier: Deadpool converts the Hellicarrier into a giant swimming pool for a summer party.

Deadpool converts the Hellicarrier into a giant swimming pool for a summer party. Chapter 2 – Down Mexico Way: To keep the party going, Deadpool crashes the Hellicarrier in Acapulco to take the S.T.R.I.K.E. team to an all-expenses summertime resort.

To keep the party going, Deadpool crashes the Hellicarrier in Acapulco to take the S.T.R.I.K.E. team to an all-expenses summertime resort. Chapter 3 – Beating the Heat: Agent Coulson is looking to bust Deadpool, so he goes on the run, hiding out in a screening of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine!

Agent Coulson is looking to bust Deadpool, so he goes on the run, hiding out in a screening of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine! Chapter 4 – Dead Hot American Summer: When the bill for the resort comes due, Deadpool challenges the snooty rich heroes to a series of winner-take-all summer games!

When the bill for the resort comes due, Deadpool challenges the snooty rich heroes to a series of winner-take-all summer games!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!