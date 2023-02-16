Marvel's Midnight Suns Will Add Venom On February 23rd Venom will be making his way to Marvel's Midnight Suns as the latest DLC is scheduled to drop on February 23rd.

2K Games and Marvel Entertainment have released a new trailer and details to the next DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns, as Vanom makes his presence known. This is the second post-launch DLC for the game, which they are calling Redemption, as it features the monstrous symbiote charged up with new mythical powers that make him twice as fierce and deadly. Like the previous content, you can either snag him as a standalone purchase or as part of the game's Season Pass (which is included in the Legendary Edition). The big hype for the pass is that each DLC brings a new recruitable hero and adds three new story missions to the mix, expanding the game in various ways. Not to mention adding a new upgrade for the Abbey and a selection of new skins and outfits for the hero each DLC comes with. Each time you manage to recruit a new hero, they'll be added as permanent members to the roster of heroes working to save the city. Giving you the freedom to take them on missions, customize their abilities, and build Friendships beyond the fight. You can read more about the content and check out the latest trailer for the character before the DLC is released next week.

"He's caused a mountain of hurt, but this brutal antihero is ready for Redemption. With fangs bared and tongue writhing in ravenous anticipation, it's time to unleash the power of the Symbiote when Venom joins the Midnight Suns! In Redemption, Venom — the deadly amalgam of Eddie Brock and an alien symbiote — joins the Midnight Suns on February 23rd as a recruitable hero to right the wrongs he committed under Lilith's demonic influence, bringing new abilities and an insatiable appetite to chew through evildoers. Redemption includes three new story missions that continue off of the first DLC, which introduced the threat of vampyres on New York City. Players will want to build Venom's unique Research project Whisper Web, which expands the tactical options for the Intel resource."