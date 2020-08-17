Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Will Have A Complete Story

Shortly after the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales game was released, complaints flooded social media about the story. Many people were stoked about the game, and still technically are, but were a little angry to learn it will be a spin-off of the first game and that Insomniac Games didn't really give Miles Morales his own game in the series. Ever since then, there have been concerned as to how far in-depth the story will actually go since it is just a spin-off. But in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, one of Insomniac's Creative Directors put the worry to rest. At least, for now. Here's a snippet from the article.

"This is a full arc for Miles Morales that started in Spider-Man," Brian Horton, the game's creative director, says. "We really are completing this hero's coming of age in our game. It is a complete story." The choice of a smaller narrative came amid discussions of what that hero's journey looked like for Miles in the context of Insomniac's games. After all, Miles, according to Marvel Comics canon, doesn't typically exist in the same reality as Mr. Parker. "When we started crafting it," Horton recalls, "we realized that, with a little bit more of a compact storytelling style, we could tell a very emotionally impactful story that would fit really well as an experience that would take Spider-Man 1 and [Miles Morales] and do justice to this character."

While that is comforting to hear and it gives promise for what the game holds, the reality is we won't truly know how long the story is until Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is actually released and we can play it for ourselves. The game is set to be released sometime in the 2020 holiday season, according to the article. Hopefully, we'll hear of a release date before the end of September.