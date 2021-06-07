Mass Effect Legendary Edition Receives A New Update

BioWare and Electronic Arts released a new update today into Mass Effect Legendary Edition to improve a few areas for players. Some of the additions to this update are that the English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language, the issues with wireless headsets have been corrected, PC performance has been improved across multiple configurations with hardware, and they've resolved some of the issues people were having with trophies and achievements. You can read the full list of improvements below.