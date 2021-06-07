Mass Effect Legendary Edition Receives A New Update
BioWare and Electronic Arts released a new update today into Mass Effect Legendary Edition to improve a few areas for players. Some of the additions to this update are that the English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language, the issues with wireless headsets have been corrected, PC performance has been improved across multiple configurations with hardware, and they've resolved some of the issues people were having with trophies and achievements. You can read the full list of improvements below.
General
- English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language
- Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers
- Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update
- Wireless headsets/devices no longer cause issues with the Xbox launcher
- Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire
- Fixed an issue on PC where non-standard characters in the operating system's username would prevent the game from launching
- Removed the dependency on the AVX instruction set in the launcher
- Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing
Mass Effect
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level
- Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre – Master Gear was inaccessible
- Various collision improvements
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects
- Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens
- Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes
Mass Effect 2
- Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium
- Fixed an issue where a character's eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red
- Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression
- Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release
- Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It's a great way to dodge taxes.
Mass Effect 3
- Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localizations
- Fixed an issue where some key characters weren't appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC