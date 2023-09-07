Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Master Your Hero In The Latest Overwatch 2 Update

Overwatch 2 has launched the new Hero Mastery mode, where you can perfect your skills and prove you are the best of the best at your hero.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new update mid-season for Overwatch 2, as you can now take part in Hero Mastery. In case you haven't seen any of the build-up for this one, this new single-player mode is permanently available for everyone as you'll explore a training area filled with bots, obstacles, and jump pads. You'll race for the finish line while practicing your hero skills, dealing with limitations, and reaching the goal in the process. They currently have courses for Mercy, Reinhardt, and Tracer, with Sojourn and Winston coming later this Season. The score you get will be based on how fast you reach the finish line, how many bots you defeat, and how many Emblems you collect. We got more info below as the update is live.

Watch Out for New Training Bots: With new courses come new testing bots! While most of the enemy training bots will look familiar, there will also be new challenging ones to shoot, dodge, and block. Tank Bots are beefy machines with high HP and barriers. Rocket Bots shoot projectiles that will deal significant burst damage. And Sniper Bots take out their targets from long range. These training bots will be strategically placed throughout the map, so you'll have to figure out how to deal with them as you master each course. In some cases, you'll need to defeat the enemy bots in a specific section before continuing to the next. In other cases, you'll help keep friendly bots from being destroyed. Don't worry—if a bot gets the best of you, simply restart the course!

Boosting Your Score: Looking for the highest score in Overwatch 2? There are two ways to achieve an impressive score in Hero Mastery Mode: collecting Emblems and finishing with a fast time. Picking up Emblems grant additional bonus points to your score. Large Emblems are worth an extra bonus on rare occasions but reaching them will be much trickier than the small Emblems. Then comes your speed through the course. Depending on how quickly you reach the finish line, you'll be granted scaling multipliers of gold, silver, or bronze. Your time, combined with how many Emblems you collect, will determine your star rating and total score earned on the course.

Become A Hero Master: Each Overwatch 2 hero comes with three courses, each with increasing difficulties. Completing the Recruit course with at least a 3-star rating will grant access to the Agent course. Testing your skills in the Expert course requires a 4-star rating or higher in the Agent course. Each hero also comes with an exclusive Player Icon, an exclusive Name Card, and bonus Battle Pass XP, rewarded after mastering the three courses. Keep track with the Top 500 leaderboards showcasing the highest scores in each region!

New Limited-Time Challenges: We're kicking off Hero Mastery mode with a limited-event event! Now through September 25, earn new rewards—including an exclusive Weapon Charm, Souvenir, Spray, and Title—when you complete the limited-time event challenges! Courses are now available for Tracer, Mercy, and Reinhardt, with courses for Sojourn and Winston coming in the weeks ahead. Don't worry if your favorite hero isn't available yet—more courses for other heroes will be arriving in future Seasons.

