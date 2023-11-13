Posted in: Card Games, Games, Mattel, Tabletop | Tagged: Kartell, mattel creations, UNO

Mattel Creations Reveals New Artistic UNO Deck With Kartell

Mattel Creations have revealed a new specialized UNO deck with a colorful twist, as Kartell has jumped in with their own designs.

Mattel Creations announced this evening they have a brand new special UNO deck on the way, as they have made an artistic collaboration with Kartell. Two new additions will be coming as they have released the first is the Kartell Deck, which showcases Kartell's most popular products in place of traditional numbers. As you can see from the images here, they have included items from their product line, including the Louis Ghost chair, the Battery lamp, the Mobil drawers, and the Bookworm bookcase. The second deck, which we haven't seen images for yet, is the Componibili UNO. That one will be a limited edition deck featuring white bodies adorned with the iconic hole-grop doors in they typical card colors (red, yellow, green, and blue). You can snag both on November 16, but for now, here's more info on both decks.

"Componibili UNO, a limited-edition masterpiece, comprises a four-element version of Kartell's Componibili, featuring pristine white bodies adorned with the hallmark hole-grip doors in the vivid hues that UNO enthusiasts adore: red, yellow, green, and blue. Art and play collide as the second facet of this crossover project introduces a special deck of UNO cards tailored to complement the new Componibili model. These cards proudly showcase Kartell's most popular products in place of traditional numbers, including the renowned Louis Ghost chair, the innovative Battery lamp, the practical Mobil drawers, and the captivating Bookworm bookcase."

"Iconic UNO Wild Cards include the charismatic Attila gnome and the limited edition Componibili, making this deck of cards an absolute essential for collectors and design aficionados alike. This collaboration marks an innovative way for Mattel Creations to collaborate with the interior design world to bring a synergy of both iconic brands. Mattel Creations is more than a digital marketplace; it's a platform for bespoke collectibles developed for and by creators, collaborators, and innovators who share a love for Mattel brands. It's toys as art and art inspired by toys with a highly collectible nature."

"The Kartell lifestyle extends to collaborations that reveal affinities with our own creative and stylistic mindset," said Lorenza Luti, Kartell's Director of Marketing & Retail. "This collaboration is a natural evolution in the cross-pollination of ideas between the most iconic products of both brands. Kartell's Componibili adopts the traditional colors of UNO playing cards, while Mattel's UNO cards feature our best-known products. This project with Mattel Creations not only signifies an artistic collaboration but also provides an extraordinary gaming opportunity for the design aficionados."

"The Mattel Creations collaboration with Kartell brings together the magic of design and play," said Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President and Head of Design at Mattel."The special edition Componibili and UNO playing cards are more than just collectibles; they're a celebration of creativity and style and we're thrilled to expand our offerings into the interior design space with Kartell."

