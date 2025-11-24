Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cascade Interactive, Matt Jones, Mavrix, Third Kind Games

Mavrix Confirmed For Console Launch This January

After having already been released for PC, Mavrix is coming to consoles as it arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in January

Article Summary Mavrix launches on PS5 and XSX|S in January, after a successful PC debut by Third Kind Games and Matt Jones.

Experience a massive 100 km² open world for mountain biking, with downhill races, freeride, and slopestyle modes.

Features authentic dual-stick controls, real-world MTB brands, sponsorships, and competitive global rankings.

Console versions include all PC content plus new slopestyle features and exclusive tricks at launch.

Developer Third Kind Games and publisher Cascade Interactive have confirmed their latest sports title, Mavrix, will be getting a console release. The game has already been out for several months now on PC, letting you do several extreme biking sports, as created by professional rider and Red Bull athlete Matt Jones. We have more details below as the game will arrive on PS5 and XSX|S on January 22, 2026.

Mavrix

The ultimate MTB World. Built by riders, for riders. Huge mountains, features, and real-world athletes. Master Mavrix's dual stick controls to pull huge tricks with your friends or race through the global rankings. Nail challenges and secure sponsorship deals with real-world brands. Are you ready? Pure creativity. Spanning 100 square kilometres of Downhill race tracks, huge slopestyle lines and multiple bike parks! Get ready to race or bring your style and creativity to define your own lines.

Bringing console players into its massive 100 km² open world, Mavrix combines downhill racing, freeride exploration, and slopestyle creativity with authentic physics, dual-stick controls, and real-world bike brands. Both console versions include all PC content released to date — such as the Mavrix Cup — plus new slopestyle content and exclusive tricks debuting with this release. Designed from the ground up by Matt Jones and realised with the experienced team at Third Kind Games, Mavrix captures the precision, flow, and freedom of real-world riding like never before. Mavrix will be available digitally for GBP30 with full localisation in English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Ride Together: Ride with your buddies, discover hidden challenges and drop in together to hit huge jumps. Join the train!

Want to be the best? The rankings don't lie. Race hard to unlock rare items and compete for real world prizes.

Authentic Physics & Control: Using dual stick controls, left and right brake levers and independent suspension. Our physics engine connects you with the bike to balance grip, stomp tricks and ride in your own unique way.

Sponsorship System: Put the life of a professional rider in your hands. Sign and collect contracts to manage your own MTB career.

Real World Brands: Customisation is key. Unlock bikes, clothes and components from real MTB brands to create your dream set-up.

