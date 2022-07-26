Logitech G Unveils Its Brand New Aurora Collection

Logitech G has unveiled its brand new collection of gaming gear designs and colors as they showed off the Aurora Collection. The team put together this new set based of designs and accessories based on a specific aesthetic and through research, with the goal of being gender inclusive, not gender exclusive. The look and feel of all of these were made to address the needs and wants of women gamers, while simultaneously aiming to appeal to gamers who aren't just satisfied with matte black and are looking for a playful design.

As you can see from the images below, they have created a keyboard, a mouse, and a headset, all with their own specific numbered entries in the product line, with two different colors to choose from in White Mist and Pink Dawn. What's more, they have also designed the Yeti microphone to reflect the same color choices and created a line of accessories to match, including a lime green option. They've also created a special heart-shaped case for both the headset and mouse, along with accessories for gaming on the go. We have more info on the line below as they are available to purchase right now.

The Aurora Collection was conceptualized based on the feedback from women gamers across the community and brought to life by a team of predominantly women innovation, design, engineering and marketing leaders at Logitech. The collection was created to meet the gaming desires and needs of an underrepresented segment of gamers and reimagine the future of gaming where representation is firmly present. And the design process was guided by the following three principles: Comfort: In the design phase, the team made sure to take things into account like longer hair, glasses, earrings, and smaller hand sizes. Not stopping at fit. The team prioritized products that felt and looked good to support longer play sessions, exploring different materials and finishes that were lightweight and soft to the touch.

G735 Wireless Gaming Headset: Featuring a White Mist finish, ethereal RGB lighting, and on-ear dual-audio mixing, the G735 is a versatile option for any player. G735 is the first Logitech G headset with the new Blue VO!CE microphone technology features to modulate a player's voice and have the ability to save preferred audio settings in G Hub and directly on the headset. The G735 Wireless Gaming Headset also maximizes comfort for all players and is inclusive of smaller head sizes. Players can enjoy long gaming sessions with 56+ hr battery life (without lighting), and experience wireless freedom through Logitech G's award winning LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard and G713 Gaming Keyboard deliver low-key vibes with high-key performance so players can express themselves and play their way. A compact, tenkeyless layout, and adjustable height ensure comfort all-day long. Pack it up and place it anywhere with a rechargeable battery that delivers 25 hours of non-stop gaming, and LIGHTSPEED wireless or Bluetooth connectivity. Both keyboards come with an included Cloud-Soft palm rest for all-day comfort. G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse: G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse is purpose-built for smaller hands with compact contoured fit, and advanced gaming technology. At just 85 grams, G705 is designed for long-lasting, lightweight comfort and performance. With a gaming-grade sensor, ultra-responsive LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth® connectivity, and an easy-reach DPI-cycling button, gamers can play their best.

Accessories: Take your collection a step further with eight new accessories including whimsical touches like the cloud-shaped palmrest, cable charm, and heart shaped carrying case. Other accessories include ear pads and boom mics, G713 and G715 keyboard top plates, keycap puller and brush, and mousepad for gamers to customize their play style.