Devolver Digital Goes '80s & Reveals Multiple New Games

Yesterday, Devolver Digital released their latest Devolver Direct video, and not only did they reveal new titles, they didn't disappoint on the insanity. Diving head-first into the sci-fi with SUDA51 helping them out, the company revealed more info on Card Sharks as well as dropping new trailers for four games: Anger Foot, Skate Story, The Plucky Squire, and Cult Of The Lamb. You can check out the entire Summer Game Fest video below as they go from multiverse bending insanity to '80s callbacks, along with more info on those four games

Cult of the Lamb: Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread your Word to become the one true cult. Coming to PC, Switch, PlayStation & Xbox on August 11.

Anger Foot: Anger Foot is a lightning-fast hard bass blast of kicking doors and kicking ass. Crash through the caffeine-fueled fever dream of Shit City, putting the boot to a menacing menagerie of merciless gangsters. Unleash the world's deadliest feet on a colorful cast of anthropomorphic enemies. Clearing out slums, sewers, and skyscrapers as you grab new weapons, unlock new sneakers, and upgrade your powers in absurd and wonderful ways. Kick and shoot your way to the exit as you leave behind a smoldering trail of shattered doors, broken bones, and crumpled energy drinks.

Skate Story: You are a demon in the Underworld, made out of glass and pain. The Devil has given you a skateboard with a simple deal: Skate to the Moon and swallow it — and you shall be freed. Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of the Underworld as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Skate fast to destroy demons and save other tortured souls on your journey from a fragile beginner to a hardened skater.

The Plucky Squire: The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.