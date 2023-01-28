Mawile Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Crackling Voltage Mawile Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: The Crackling Voltage brings this Tier Three staple back to raids for Shiny hunters to battle.

The current Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mawile in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mawile Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mawile counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Fire-type Hidden Power, Sacred Fire+

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mawile with efficiency.

Entei: Fire Spin, Overheat

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Heatran: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mawile can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

Mawile has been observed to have a perma-boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!