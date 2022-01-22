Mawile Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The current Power Planet raid rotation in Pokémon GO is a strange one. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss will remain active throughout the entire event, while Tier Three and Five will change on Monday. Let's take a look at the Pokémon who can be battled in Tier Three raids. This is article will focus on Mawile. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Pokémon who is sometimes featured in Tier One raids and learn how to defeat this more difficult version.

Top Mawile Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mawile counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Shadow Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mawile with efficiency.

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mawile can be defeated by solo trainers even when it is in Tier Three. It is helpful for those who want to complete Tier Three raids alone to power up their Pokémon and suit them with the correct attacks, as listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Mawile has a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!