Mayhem Brawler Will Officially Be Released This August

Indie developer Hero Concept revealed today that their action beat 'em up title Mayhem Brawler is officially being released in August. The game is designed to bring you back to the days of the '90s arcade action as you and your friends will be busting up everyone in your path in three-player action. Right now the game is set to be released on PC and consoles on August 18th, as well as iiRCADE if you happen to have one of their home setups.

Mayhem Brawler is an urban fantasy-themed beat 'em up that brings back the 90s arcade vibe to the present day. With comic book style art and kick-ass soundtracks, it offers a unique experience that you can tackle solo or as co-op with friends while defining the next step in the story with your choices. While answering a routine call on a patrol, Dolphin, Star, and Trouble -the most popular officers of the super-powered law enforcement agency, Stronghold- find themselves in a sequence of events that will alter the fate of the entire city.

Let's get one thing straight; if you ever think that a day in the life of a super-powered law enforcer is easy, you couldn't be more wrong, as there are greater threats than street gangs in urban fantasy-themed Mayhem Brawler. Using your arsenal of combos and special abilities, you and your co-op teammates should make life miserable for those super-powered criminals, fend yourself from the fury of werewolves, resist the hexes of street wizards and confront the megacorp led by vampire houses that enforce their goons to do their dirty deeds.

Comic book-inspired hand-drawn backgrounds and frame-by-frame animations coupled with a kick-ass soundtrack will deliver a jolt of adrenaline to your controller. With the choices you make, you will shape the flow of the story and finally reach one of the three different endings in the Mayhem Brawler universe, where each corner has a story to tell.