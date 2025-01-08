Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Maze Mice, Trampoline Tales

Maze Mice Announced For 2025 Release on Steam

The new time-freezing bullet heaven roguelite game Maze Mice has been announced, as it will arrive on PC sometime in 2025

Article Summary Maze Mice, a time-freezing roguelite, hits Steam in 2025 with tactical gameplay as you dodge feline foes.

Explore an attic maze, where time halts with every step, crafting strategies to elude cats like Chasers and Phasers.

Collect upgrades like Tiny Sweaters and Popcorn to survive, while unlocking cute mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs.

Experience a retro, pixelated world with a soundtrack by Luck be a Landlord's composer, Vincent Colavita.

Indie game developer and publisher Trampoline Tales has revealed their latest game, Maze Mice, will be released sometime this year. The game is a time-freezing bullet heaven roguelite where you play as mice navigating different situations to eventually escape the maze you're in. Everything in the game moves when you move, adding a bit of tactical decision-making to the mix. We have more info and the trailer here as we now wait for a proper release date to be announced.

Maze Mice

Navigate the labyrinthian nooks and crannies of a once-cozy attic as a tiny mouse while staying one paw ahead of ferocious felines. Luckily, in this attic, time only moves when you move! Stand still to stop time, giving the resilient rodent ample opportunity to sketch the safest route ahead. Hoard precious upgrades hidden around each winding twist and turn to stay alive. Scramble toward safety and collect upgrade dots to gain experience and unlock powerful upgrades. Bundle up in a Tiny Sweater for extra health, turn on the Vacuum to attract nearby items (cheese, please!), and gobble up Popcorn to temporarily avoid damage. Deploy Flame Trails, Knitting Needles, Hairballs, and other pesky provisions to send cats screeching!

Stay nimble to maneuver through the attic's tricky side entrances, plotting the perfect path to the nearest dots. Escape the clutching claws of different kinds of felines, including curious Chasers and ghostly Phasers. Survive the chaos with tiny whiskers intact, or get caught and take a trip to the Big Mouse House in the sky. Unlock permanent upgrades and add an adorable array of animal characters to the roster, including mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs, each with their own starting upgrades. Dash through a retro, top-down pixelated world rife with charming details and sway to the sounds of a tail-swishing soundtrack from Vincent Colavita, composer of Luck be a Landlord.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!