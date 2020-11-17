Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO

Another Generation One species has had its Shiny form released in Pokémon GO. Today, the Slowpoke family joins the ranks of fellow Kanto sparkly bois in Niantic's hit mobile game. Here's how you can encounter Shiny Slowpoke in Pokémon GO (there's more than one way!) and how to evolve it into the O.G. Slowbro or the regal, Generation Two split evolution of Slowking.

Shiny Slowpoke comes to Pokémon GO as part of the Pokémon HOME integration event. While you can catch the full details on Niantic's official blog, here are the various ways that Slowpoke can be encountered during the week-long event:

WILD: Slowpoke is spawning in the wild. It will be interesting to observe its Shiny odds, as Silph Researchers have confirmed that recent Shiny releases, including both Kriketot and Vulpix, were given a boosted Shiny rate during their release event.

RAIDS: Slowpoke will be in Tier One raids but, unless you're coming up extremely short in the wild, this isn't the best way to Shiny hunt. Even if Slowpoke gets a boost to its rate, it still won't nearly match the odds of an Eggs/Raid-only species like Shinx and Klink, that are worth doing because of that perma-boost.

EGGS: 5KMs from Pokéstops.

TIMED RESEARCH: The event will offer a questline that yields two Slowpoke encounters.

The Shinies of this family are fun, but all over the place. Slowpoke itself is the most underwhelming, with its pink body turning to a lighter pink shade. Slowbro wins the competition by turning full-on, grape-drink-purple. Then, Slowking takes the subtle but effective approach with a darker pink body and a color-change in its frill, going from coral and white to royal blue and white. Last month, we published a piece on the remaining Shinies from Generation One that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO. Now that the Slowpoke family is here, it leaves only the Spearow family, the Paras family, the Hitmons, the Goldeen family, Ditto, Snorlax, and Mew.