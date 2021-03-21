Mech Mechanic Simulator Is Set To Launch On March 25th

You'll soon be able to work on massive war machines as Mech Mechanic Simulator will be coming out this week. Developed by Polyslash (makers of We. The Revolution) and published by PlayWay, this game will have you playing as a mechanic in the future in charge of helping restore these behemoth machines. You'll tear them apart, test all the systems, repair what needs to be fixed and put it back together to make sure it all works right. Not to mention detailing it and giving it a new coat of paint. It's like working in a garage, only with vehicles three times the size of cars. The game officially comes out on March 25th on PC via Steam, but before that, you can enjoy the trailer for it below.

Mech Mechanic Simulator will take players into the future, where mechanics are working not only on flying cars, but also on huge robots. Players will take on a role of a specialist working in the city of Katwir. Their main goal will be to fix mechs – starting with less complicated models and as their experience grows, moving to more complicated kinds. In Mech Mechanic Simulator, besides servicing machines you will need to run your own shop and manage it properly, in order to stay in business on the market dominated by huge corporations. Since customers' expectations will be rising with every repair, you will also need to improve your workplace, tools and the quality of parts you will be using. Apart from repairs, players can freely customize their machines and apply a variety of paint jobs. Thanks to the new calibration feature, you will be able to turn into a pilot and test all mechs in a virtual environment.