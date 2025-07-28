Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazing Seasun Games, Mecha Break

Mecha Break Releases new Major Update For July 2025

Mecha Break has a new update available right now, adding a number of new options to gameplay, as well as cosmetics to use

Article Summary Mecha Break's July 2025 update adds new gameplay modes, matchmaking tweaks, and social features.

New Striker Archive: STELLARIS MK-III introduces exclusive pilot 014 and unique mecha customization.

Limited-time Cygnia Union Noble set offers new outfits and accessories for the Protagonist pilot.

Seasonal cosmetics from July’s livestream arrive, with fresh shop rotations starting August 4th.

Indie game developer and publisher Amazing Seasun Games has released a new update for Mecha Break today, adding new improvements to matchmaking and gameplay. The devs held a special livestream going over many of the major additions, including a new Casual Mode in Operation VERGE and Ace Arena, a Party channel added to voice chat to talk to teammates outside matches, the ability to save ten custom appearances, more cosmetics added to the mix, the he Cygnia Union Noble set added, and more. We have a snippet of the details below, as you can read the full patch notes on the website and the livestream above.

Mecha Break – July 2025 Update

Ace Recruitment

STRIKER ARCHIVE: STELLARIS is now on limited-time sale, unlocking pilot 014 and the exclusive Design: STELLARIS MK-III. 014 features exclusive boarding animations, finishing moves, and MVP animations. Facial features, makeup, hairstyles, body types, outfits, voice, and tattoos cannot be modified. However, certain Accessories, Insignias, and Animations are customizable. 014 exclusively pilots STELLARIS, with no Design configuration restrictions.

Seasonal Sets

The Cygnia Union Noble set is available for a limited time, featuring the Union Noble outfit for the Protagonist pilot and the following:

Eyewear: The Masquerade

Chest Accessory: Perfect Pleats

Waist Accessory: Dueling Pistols

Chest Accessory: Graceful Bow

Striker Pattern: Union Noble

Purchasing the Union Noble outfit unlocks the option to buy additional Accessories and Patterns. Both the outfit and the eyewear can be dyed for personalized styling.

Seasonal Cosmetics

Items from the July livestream rewards are now available in Seasonal Cosmetics, including:

Headpiece: Airstream Divider

Ear Accessory: Sport Headset

Eyewear: Cyber Visor

Waist Accessory: Cybernetic Tail

Arm Accessory: Tactical Watch

Insignia: Shoutcatter

These items will refresh randomly in the shop starting August 4th.

