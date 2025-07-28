Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazing Seasun Games, Mecha Break
Mecha Break Releases new Major Update For July 2025
Mecha Break has a new update available right now, adding a number of new options to gameplay, as well as cosmetics to use
Article Summary
- Mecha Break's July 2025 update adds new gameplay modes, matchmaking tweaks, and social features.
- New Striker Archive: STELLARIS MK-III introduces exclusive pilot 014 and unique mecha customization.
- Limited-time Cygnia Union Noble set offers new outfits and accessories for the Protagonist pilot.
- Seasonal cosmetics from July’s livestream arrive, with fresh shop rotations starting August 4th.
Indie game developer and publisher Amazing Seasun Games has released a new update for Mecha Break today, adding new improvements to matchmaking and gameplay. The devs held a special livestream going over many of the major additions, including a new Casual Mode in Operation VERGE and Ace Arena, a Party channel added to voice chat to talk to teammates outside matches, the ability to save ten custom appearances, more cosmetics added to the mix, the he Cygnia Union Noble set added, and more. We have a snippet of the details below, as you can read the full patch notes on the website and the livestream above.
Mecha Break – July 2025 Update
Ace Recruitment
STRIKER ARCHIVE: STELLARIS is now on limited-time sale, unlocking pilot 014 and the exclusive Design: STELLARIS MK-III.
- 014 features exclusive boarding animations, finishing moves, and MVP animations. Facial features, makeup, hairstyles, body types, outfits, voice, and tattoos cannot be modified. However, certain Accessories, Insignias, and Animations are customizable. 014 exclusively pilots STELLARIS, with no Design configuration restrictions.
- STRIKER ARCHIVE: STELLARIS MK-III offers exclusive skins for STELLARIS and its weapons, with options for Paint, Pattern, Insignia, and Accent customization.
- During the STRIKER ARCHIVE: STELLARIS MK-III sale, buy 014's exclusive accessories—Phantomir, Throwing Daggers, Drakebinding Hook—individually or as a set with Corite. Accessories bind to 014 upon equipping and are non-transferable.
Seasonal Sets
Eyewear: The Masquerade
- Chest Accessory: Perfect Pleats
- Waist Accessory: Dueling Pistols
- Chest Accessory: Graceful Bow
- Striker Pattern: Union Noble
Purchasing the Union Noble outfit unlocks the option to buy additional Accessories and Patterns. Both the outfit and the eyewear can be dyed for personalized styling.
Seasonal Cosmetics
Items from the July livestream rewards are now available in Seasonal Cosmetics, including:
Headpiece: Airstream Divider
- Ear Accessory: Sport Headset
- Eyewear: Cyber Visor
- Waist Accessory: Cybernetic Tail
- Arm Accessory: Tactical Watch
- Insignia: Shoutcatter
These items will refresh randomly in the shop starting August 4th.