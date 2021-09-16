MechWarrior 5 Announces Legend Of The Kestrel Lancers Expansion

Piranha Games revealed the latest expansion for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, as players will experience Legend Of The Kestrel Lancers. In what will be the biggest update to the game so far, they are progressing the storyline within the Inner Sphere a bit to bring more conflict to all the borders and beyond. The expansion will also come with a free update for everyone, which will kick in on September 23rd, 2021. Both the expansion and update are filled with "first-in-series" features focused on bringing a new experience and feel of gameplay to longtime fans, while giving new players a point of entry into the game if they're just starting out. We have more details on both below, along with a pair of trailers showing off the incoming conflicts and changes!

The Legend of the Kestrel Lancers expansion departs from the sandbox structure seen in past campaigns and offers a more story-focused experience set during the "Fourth Succession War," one of the most famous conflicts in BattleTech lore featuring 14 missions and seven "Battle Quests" featuring large-scale conflicts set on custom battle grounds. Improved urban warfare also awaits with Mega Cities that are significantly larger than any Urban Centers previously seen in the MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. In addition, players can look forward to more All-Out War scenarios, designed to make your hulking squad of building-sized 'Mechs feel like part of a larger force in the field. All this comes with over 20 new Mech variants, new Jungle and Tourmaline Desert biomes, and a wide array of procedurally generated missions to take Mech warfare to the next level. Players can also look forward to a free update to the base game, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries adding significant first-in-series features, including the introduction of Melee Combat! For the first time in MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, players will be able to get up-close and personal with rival Mechs with the ability to swing and punch. In addition, for the first time, players will be able to switch between any of the AI-controlled Lance 'Mechs on a mission. This seemingly small update introduces huge impacts on gameplay, essentially allowing the player to bounce between direct control of each Mech in their squad with the push of a button.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers – Teaser (https://youtu.be/68-gBgpbGlk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MechWarrior5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers Expansion Pack Features. (https://youtu.be/9C6LtVQzxg0)