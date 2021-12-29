Will Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster SCRs Drop In Value?

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new special set, Mythic Booster, has had a chaotic release. It debuted not in booster boxes, but first in a Gift Collection that arrived to certain countries in November and to the United States in mid-December. Some game stores, though, have been told that the product has been delayed, even though other game stores have it and Bandai itself has announced its release. A booster box and booster packs of Mythic Booster are indeed set to release in January. Now, this set is largely a reprint set though it does have new versions of cards. Each pack comes with eight cards with the first six being straight-up reprints. The card in the seventh slot is a foil version of a reprint with the original art. Then, the final card is a gold-stamped Alternate Art version of a reprint with brand new art. This format makes Mythic Booster unique among Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets, because it is reprinting two SCRs. That means that there are four total SCRs in the set, with the two original arts available as parallel foils and the two new arts available as Alternate Arts. Let's take a look at the current value these cards hold.

SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power Gold Stamped Alternate Art is currently the major hit of the set with a market value of $179.99.

The parallel foil SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power reprint with the original art has a current market value of $36.77.

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination Gold Stamped Alternate Art is currently the second major hit of the set with a market value of $139.98.

The parallel foil Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination reprint with the original art has a current market value of $61.90.

Now, keep in mind. Mythic Booster is only available in four-pack Gift Collections. I personally think we will see all cards in this set drop well below $100 USD when the booster box comes out. I would advise all Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans to hold off on buying singles until the box is released.