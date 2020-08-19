Missed Shiny Deino? Dragon Week Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO

Just two days after the GO Fest 2020 Make-up Day, Niantic has announced yet another Make-up Event… but perhaps not the one trainers were expecting. From Friday, August 21 at 8AM to Wednesday, August 26 at 10PM local time, a Dragon Week Make-up Event will be happening in Pokémon GO. Will this event offer another chance at all of the spawns, raids, eggs, and more from the initial Dragon Week event including the elusive Deino? Here are all the details.

This make-up is a result of "technical issues" that made the original Ultra Unlock: Dragon Week research disappear early for some trainers during the original event. This unexpected make-up will offer a new Timed Research that will lead to the same rewards with slightly altered tasks. There will be none of the spawns, eggs, and raids that were exclusive to Dragon Week, so don't expect boosted Gible, Rayquaza, or Deino in 7KM eggs.

This Make-up was greeted on social media with a warm welcome from trainers, who remembered that the original Dragon Week research offered two encounters with the uniquely rare Pokémon Deino. If you missed Shiny Deino that week, which an overwhelming majority of Pokémon GO trainers did, this Limited Research is your chance to get that sparkly green, emo-haircut-rocking Dragon-type Pokémon. As far as another potential make-up, Niantic has addressed the technical error that led to trainers in New Zealand, Australia, and other locations in similar timezones being unable to encounter Shiny Unown during the GO Fest Make-up Day. Using the popular Silph Road Reddit page, Niantic wrote:

Hey all, we are working out details on a resolution for this and more will be posted on our official channels soon. Apologies that I don't have more than that to share just yet!

As updates come in about the solution that Niantic offers to players in those timezones, Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report.