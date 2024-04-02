Posted in: Games, Piranha Games, Video Games | Tagged: MechWarrior, MechWarrior 5: Clans

MechWarrior 5: Clans Releases First Official Gameplay Video

Piranha Games dropped a brand new trailer for MechWarrior 5: Clans this week, as we get a better look at the gameplay to come.

Article Summary Piranha Games unveils MechWarrior 5: Clans with a new gameplay trailer.

The title features a narrative-driven campaign focused on Clan Invasion.

Introduces fully customizable Clan Mechs with advanced technologies.

Adds tactical command tools for strategic gameplay enhancements.

Developer and publisher Piranha Games released an all-new trailer today for MechWarrior 5: Clans, as we now have a better look at the gameplay. It's not that long, as it's about a minute for footage that was shown off during GDC 2024, but it gives us a far better idea of what they're doing with the franchise and how they look to improve on what's already out there using the clan wars on the Inner Sphere as a backdrop. We have more info from the devs about it below, as we're waiting to see when ion 2024 the game will come out.

GEDC 2024 Gameplay

The series' first Clan Invasion story in decades is contained in a tight campaign of narratively driven missions where all components are intricately designed, from dialogue to mission layouts to combat scenarios. MechWarrior 5: Clans' traditionally designed campaign is entirely self-contained, separate from MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' utilization of procedural elements to provide an experience that can be played for dozens of hours, and uniquely different from MechWarrior Online's focus on competitive PvP multiplayer. The result delivers an engrossing story told through a varied series of stages with tense, climatic battles, standing as the first of its kind in narrative structure and cinematic progression in the MechWarrior series.

Today the first gameplay footage showcases five pilots (a "Star") from the Smoke Jaguar clan, mobilizing to aid their fellow clan members through a full-scale invasion of a region of space known as the Inner Sphere. Recent graduates of the Smoke Jaguar cadet program facing incredible stakes in a pivotal moment of the MechWarrior universe, this up-and-coming Star wields cutting-edge BattleMechs through an expansive campaign delivering the immersive and rewarding tactical combat MechWarrior is known for.

MechWarrior 5: Clans

MechWarrior 5: Clans' captivating campaign takes place across a variety of planets through stunning, meticulously designed biomes where immersive realism is baked into every detail. Handcrafted maps and missions deliver engaging combat, both complex and chaotic, demanding thoughtful, strategic play. Tactical options abound with an all-new cast of customizable Clan Mechs boasting sleek and powerful Clan technologies. MechWarrior 5: Clans explores a time in the MechWarrior universe brought on by the Clan Invasion and incredible technological advances in Mech warfare, reflected within the Clan Invasion time period.

New progression and customization systems encourage pilots to alter Mech loadouts with expansive customization through an updated Mech lab, Hardpoint, and Omnipod system. MechWarrior 5: Clans also debuts ally directing tools, including a bird's eye-style Battlegrid and a quick command radial menu, empowering players to intuitively lead their Star whether using a controller or keyboard & mouse setup. Adaptability to the scenario at hand is key to a strategic victory.

