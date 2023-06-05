Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: The Valiant, THQ Nordic

Medieval RTS The Valiant Receives July Console Release Date

After being teased for the longest time, THQ Nordic finally has a console release date for The Valiant, which is coming out next month.

THQ Nordic confirmed this morning that they have given a proper console release date to their medieval RTS title The Valiant, set to come out this July. The team confirmed that the game, which came out on PC this past October, will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on July 11th. Based on everything they've released so far, the console version of the game will be the same as the PC version, with all of the updates and upgrades provided so far so that everyone has the same version of the game. You can check out a teaser trailer for the game down below.

"Embark on a journey of brotherhood and redemption in The Valiant, a squad-based RTS set in 13th Century Europe and the Middle East. Command and level up your medieval knights as you fight through an epic single-player campaign, then take your skills online in both cooperative and competitive MP modes.

Squad-based RTS with a range of units, from tanky swordsmen to quick cavalry.

Select hero-squads and auxiliary squads across 15 exciting, hand-crafted Single Player missions, each with custom cinematics, narrated journals, difficulty levels, and more.

Six Hero Squads, each with three different skill trees, provide players with unique passive and active skills to choose from while leveling up their heroes.

A large array of weapons and armor to loot and equip throughout the campaign, each with its own stats and special skill options.

Combine hero skills and weapons/equipment for a huge selection of hero builds.

Play cooperatively with friends in the 3-player "Last Man Standing" mode, where you face hordes of enemies and earn experience to level up your knights and unlock new skills and cosmetics.

Play competitively in multiple PVP game modes that support 1v1 and 2v2, with cosmetic meta-progression and special rewards for ranked play."

