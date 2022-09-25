Medieval RTS The Valiant Set For Release In Mid-October

THQ Nordic confirmed this week that its medieval RTS game The Valiant is confirmed for release on PC this October. The game has been in the works for a while now, with teasers happening back in May, as the game will focus heavily on tactical battles with small numbers of troops in the middle of gigantic war battles. The game is currently set to launch with a 16-mission-long story campaign, a new Game+ Mode, a cooperative Last Man Standing mode, and a special PvP mayhem mode where you can compete with up to four players. You can watch the latest trailer below as this will launch on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on October 19th.

Embark on a journey of brotherhood and redemption in The Valiant, a squad-based RTS set in 13th Century Europe and the Middle East. Command and level up your medieval knights as you fight through an epic single-player campaign, then take your skills online in both cooperative and competitive MP modes. Squad-based RTS with a range of units, from tanky swordsmen to quick cavalry.

Select hero-squads and auxiliary squads across 15 exciting, hand-crafted Single Player missions, each with custom cinematics, narrated journals, difficulty levels, and more.

Six Hero Squads each with 3 different skill trees provide players with unique passive and active skills to choose from while leveling up their heroes.

Large array of weapons and armors to loot and equip throughout the campaign, each with their own stats and special skill options.

Combine hero skills and weapons/equipment for a huge selection of hero builds.

Play cooperative with friends in the 3-player "Last Man Standing" mode, where you face hordes of enemies and earn experience to level up your knights and unlock new skills and cosmetics.

Play competitively in multiple PVP game modes that support 1v1 and 2v2, with cosmetic meta-progression and special rewards for ranked play.