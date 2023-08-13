Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Games, Meet Your Maker, Video Games | Tagged: Behaviour Interactive, Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker Reveals New Updates Coming August 15th

The team at Behaviour Interactive revealed what will be coming in their next Meet Your Maker update, while Sector 2 gets a teaser image.

Behaviour Interactive gave a small teaser for what's to come in Meet Your Maker, as they dropped an image for Sector 2: Shattered Peak. The image you see below is basically a teaser of what's on the way, as the team is going to be adding a new update on August 15th that will serve as the prelude to the eventual major addition. We got the cliff notes below from the devs, as Rising Tides will be released tomorrow.

Meet Your Maker: New Features & Updates

Social Raiding Now Enabled for Every Outpost – With this update, every Activated Outpost will automatically have the Social Raid status enabled, meaning that they will always be searchable from the Social Raid menu. Progression and rewards will still only be tied to the Outposts raided from the standard Raid Map, but now Builders will be able to share their levels without worrying about losing out on standard raid rewards.

With this update, every Activated Outpost will automatically have the Social Raid status enabled, meaning that they will always be searchable from the Social Raid menu. Progression and rewards will still only be tied to the Outposts raided from the standard Raid Map, but now Builders will be able to share their levels without worrying about losing out on standard raid rewards. Introduction of Daily Challenges – A Daily Challenges system for Raiders will be introduced, replacing the current Chimera Tribute system. Raiders will now have a steady stream of exciting new tasks to complete and will be rewarded for doing so. These challenges also improve gameplay variety by encouraging the use of different mechanics and strategies.

New Gameplay Content & Improvements

To keep Raiders and Builders on their toes, we're deploying 5 new Mods and Augments. We've seen first-hand how quickly the community creates when they have new tools to work with and we're excited to see how these latest additions will shake up life for Custodians in the wasteland. All of the new Mods and Augments will be unlockable with in-game currency. In addition, three new solid-color decals will be made instantly available for all players to further push the themes of Sector 1: Dreadshore. And finally, the new update will be arriving with bug fixes, balance updates and UI refinements.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!