Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: abomasnow, Delightful Days, pokemon
Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days
Defeat Mega Abomasnow Raids as Pokémon GO kicks off a new season called Delightful Days. Build a team of counters using our guide.
Article Summary
- Mega Abomasnow returns to Pokémon GO Mega Raids during the Delightful Days season.
- Top counters are strong Fire-type Pokémon like Mega Blaziken, Reshiram, and Volcarona.
- Soloing Mega Abomasnow is possible with maxed Fire-types, but groups make it easier.
- Shiny Abomasnow can be encountered with boosted odds of about 1 in 60 during Mega Raids.
The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Abomasnow, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Abomasnow Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Abomasnow counters as such:
- Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Shadow Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Shadow Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Abomasnow with efficiency.
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
- Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Incineroar: Fire Fang, Blast Burn
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Victini: Quick Attack, V-create
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Abomasnow can be defeated by a solo Trainer. This will only work if Fire-types are used, due to Mega Abomasnow's double-weakness to Fire-types. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that using a Pinap Berry will yield even more Candy due to Abomasnow being an evolved form.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.