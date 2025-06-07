Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: abomasnow, Delightful Days, pokemon

Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Defeat Mega Abomasnow Raids as Pokémon GO kicks off a new season called Delightful Days. Build a team of counters using our guide.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Abomasnow, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Abomasnow Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Abomasnow counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Abomasnow with efficiency.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Incineroar: Fire Fang, Blast Burn

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Victini: Quick Attack, V-create

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Abomasnow can be defeated by a solo Trainer. This will only work if Fire-types are used, due to Mega Abomasnow's double-weakness to Fire-types. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that using a Pinap Berry will yield even more Candy due to Abomasnow being an evolved form.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

