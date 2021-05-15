Mega Altaria Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

Mega Altaria debuts in Pokémon GO raids this evening following Swablu Community Day. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this newly released Mega which takes on a dua Dragon/Fairy-typing, earn Altaria Mega Energy, and understand Altaria's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Altaria Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Altaria counters as such:

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Gengar (Lick, Sludge Bomb)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Beedrill (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)*

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)*

Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

*Only one Pokémon can be Mega Evolved at a time, so your best bet is to go with the overall top choice if you are going to choose to utilize a Mega: Mega Gengar.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Altaria with efficiency.

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Genesect (Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb)

Burn Drive Genesect (Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb)

Excadrill (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Roserade (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Jirachi (Confusion, Doom Desire)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Altaria can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Mega Altaria will de-evolve into its standard Altaria form before the catch screen. As an evolved form, it will reward a good deal of extra candies if you use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60 according to Silph Researchers.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Altaria will have a CP of 1145 in normal weather conditions and 1432 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!