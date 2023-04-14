Mega Blastoise Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2023 Our Mega Blastoise Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team of counters to take down this raid & earn Mega Energy.

Blastoise, the Kanto Starter evolution, is back in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. These Blastoise Mega Raids are not only a way to Mega Evolve your own Blastoise but also to hunt for a Shiny Blastoise encounter. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Blastoise so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Blastoise. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Blastoise Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Blastoise counters as such:

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Blastoise with efficiency.

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge

Vikavolt: Spark, Discharge

Tapu ulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Blastoise can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest trying Pinap Berries in order to earn extra Squirtle Candy for your first few throws, though.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!