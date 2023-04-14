Mega Blastoise Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2023
Our Mega Blastoise Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team of counters to take down this raid & earn Mega Energy.
Blastoise, the Kanto Starter evolution, is back in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. These Blastoise Mega Raids are not only a way to Mega Evolve your own Blastoise but also to hunt for a Shiny Blastoise encounter. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Blastoise so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Blastoise. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Blastoise Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Blastoise counters as such:
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge
- Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Blastoise with efficiency.
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot
- Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge
- Vikavolt: Spark, Discharge
- Tapu ulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Blastoise can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest trying Pinap Berries in order to earn extra Squirtle Candy for your first few throws, though.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!