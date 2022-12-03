Mega Blaziken Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Heading To Hoenn

Today is the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day in Pokémon GO. During this event and this event only, Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy for the Hoenn Starter evolutions by battling Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert in Mega Raids. This also unlocks Shiny encounters for Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert after the raids are defeated, with increased Shiny odds no less. With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters to take on Mega Blaziken in Pokémon GO.

Top Mega Blaziken Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Blaziken counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Latias: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Blaziken with efficiency.

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

It will take two Trainers to defeat this Fire/Fighting-type Pokémon in most cases, but the most elite Trainer can take it on as a solo player in only the most ideal conditions. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Blaziken is an evolved form, it would benefit Trainers to try catching it with Pinap Berries at first in order to multiply the Torchic Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega Blaziken will be extremely boosted during Heading to Hoenn Raid Day in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!